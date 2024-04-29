NewsWeather

Up to 25 centimetres of snow in the forecast for Calgary this week

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Apr 29 2024, 3:49 pm
Up to 25 centimetres of snow in the forecast for Calgary this week
@mayyy-who/Instagram

It’s been an unusually dry April in Calgary this year, but it looks like that will change in May since a massive snow dump is forecast for next week.

While temperatures are predicted to stay well above zero for most of the week, it is going to get cold enough for precipitation to solidify.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather advisory for the city with between 10 and 25 centimetres of snow set to fall by Thursday.

Calgary snow

Environment and Climate Change Canada

“The snow will be heavy and wet, and may be mixed with rain in some areas, so total snowfall amounts will vary widely,” reads the advisory.

Snow will roll in on Tuesday evening and continue until Thursday morning.

The most significant snowfall is predicted to hit west Highway 2 over higher terrain, so plan your commutes accordingly this week!

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop