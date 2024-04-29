Up to 25 centimetres of snow in the forecast for Calgary this week

It’s been an unusually dry April in Calgary this year, but it looks like that will change in May since a massive snow dump is forecast for next week.

While temperatures are predicted to stay well above zero for most of the week, it is going to get cold enough for precipitation to solidify.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather advisory for the city with between 10 and 25 centimetres of snow set to fall by Thursday.

“The snow will be heavy and wet, and may be mixed with rain in some areas, so total snowfall amounts will vary widely,” reads the advisory.

Snow will roll in on Tuesday evening and continue until Thursday morning.

The most significant snowfall is predicted to hit west Highway 2 over higher terrain, so plan your commutes accordingly this week!