CuratedTravel

7 things to do during your next layover that are close to Calgary Airport

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
May 18 2023, 8:10 pm
7 things to do during your next layover that are close to Calgary Airport
YYC International Airport/Facebook

Getting stuck on a long layover can be soul-crushing, but there are some fun things to do close to the Calgary airport to help make the wait more interesting.

So, the next time you need to pass the time, here are seven things to do close to Calgary Airport.

Grab some food or a drink and shop

Best bars Calgary International Airport

@fly_yyc/Instagram

Okay, this one is pretty obvious. If you are only at YYC for a short amount of time, there are some great food and drink options to check out while getting some shopping in for your next souvenirs.

Distance from the airport: 0 km

Ace Casino

Ace Casino

@aceairportcasino/Instagram

Inside the massive 70,000-square-foot space are 600+ slot machines, 20+ table games, and an upscale restaurant & sports bar with a large TV wall. There are also two other dining options on-site to enjoy.

Distance from the airport: 3.7 km

Calgary Climbing Centre

city of calgary jobs

wavebreakmedia/Shutterstock

For those who want to get a quick workout in, the Calgary Climbing Centre is perfect. It has tons of bouldering terrain and great climbing angles on its 40’ walls, making it great for people with all experience levels.

Distance from the airport: 3.8 km

Flying Squirrel

trampoline

Flying Squirrel Neon Lights (Flying Squirrel/Facebook)

Have a blast flying around on the trampolines at Flying Squirrel. If you just want to jump for a while, you can do that, but there are other options, like a slam-ball-style court, 3D climbing walls, and some American Gladiator-style battle beams. There is something for the whole family to try out.

Distance from the airport: 4 km

Laser City Laser Tag

Calgary airport

BearFotos/Shutterstock

This one is good for the whole family. Laser City Laser Tag can help the time on your layover. There is also a mini paintball game for ages 8-12 that last 2.5 hours if you have the time.

Distance from the airport: 4 km

Speeders

Speeders Vancouver

Speeders Vancouver/Facebook

Speeders offer a racing experience that works for all levels of drivers. The 50,000-square-foot building has many great features to keep you entertained for as long as you need before returning to the airport.

Distance from the airport: 5.4 km

Hide N Seek

Calgary airport

Hide N Seek

If you are travelling with the kids and need to give them something to do (or wear them out before your next flight), Hide N Seek Calgary is the perfect spot. There is a huge indoor playground to check out, plus a fun cafe to fuel up after a fun day of playing.

Distance from the airport: 5.6 km

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Curated
+ Travel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.