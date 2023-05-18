7 things to do during your next layover that are close to Calgary Airport

Getting stuck on a long layover can be soul-crushing, but there are some fun things to do close to the Calgary airport to help make the wait more interesting.

So, the next time you need to pass the time, here are seven things to do close to Calgary Airport.

Okay, this one is pretty obvious. If you are only at YYC for a short amount of time, there are some great food and drink options to check out while getting some shopping in for your next souvenirs.

Distance from the airport: 0 km

Inside the massive 70,000-square-foot space are 600+ slot machines, 20+ table games, and an upscale restaurant & sports bar with a large TV wall. There are also two other dining options on-site to enjoy.

Distance from the airport: 3.7 km

For those who want to get a quick workout in, the Calgary Climbing Centre is perfect. It has tons of bouldering terrain and great climbing angles on its 40’ walls, making it great for people with all experience levels.

Distance from the airport: 3.8 km

Have a blast flying around on the trampolines at Flying Squirrel. If you just want to jump for a while, you can do that, but there are other options, like a slam-ball-style court, 3D climbing walls, and some American Gladiator-style battle beams. There is something for the whole family to try out.

Distance from the airport: 4 km

This one is good for the whole family. Laser City Laser Tag can help the time on your layover. There is also a mini paintball game for ages 8-12 that last 2.5 hours if you have the time.

Distance from the airport: 4 km

Speeders offer a racing experience that works for all levels of drivers. The 50,000-square-foot building has many great features to keep you entertained for as long as you need before returning to the airport.

Distance from the airport: 5.4 km

If you are travelling with the kids and need to give them something to do (or wear them out before your next flight), Hide N Seek Calgary is the perfect spot. There is a huge indoor playground to check out, plus a fun cafe to fuel up after a fun day of playing.

Distance from the airport: 5.6 km