Waiting for your call to board and don’t feel like wandering the building to find the best bars at the Calgary International Airport?

We’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re on your way to a conference, on a trip to see family or just taking off for a few days, one of the best drinks in the world has got to be the “sitting in the airport waiting for my flight.” It tastes like excitement on the rocks with a twist.

There are some fantastic places to grab a bite, but sometimes you just want a cold drink.

Here are six of the best bars at the Calgary International Airport to enjoy those refreshing sips and kill some time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC Calgary Int’l Airport (@fly_yyc)

International Departures

The Vin Room YYC Airport is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and has a huge offering of over 80 wines that you can order by the glass. As a huge plus, it also has an in-terminal dog-friendly patio! So if your fluffy friend is accompanying you, look no further, you will receive a complimentary three-course menu for your pup.

Phone: 587-353-1594

Location: Concourse D | Post Security

Hours: Monday to Sunday from 7 am to 8 pm

Chili’s holds a soft spot in all of our hearts. Maybe it’s the margaritas that come in enormous glasses, or maybe it’s the big, juicy burgers. We’re not 100% sure, but we know we’re feeling tropical holiday vibes when we head here before our flight. The chain offers a casual dining experience with a Southwestern-inspired menu.

Phone: 403-457-8433

Location: Concourse D | Post Security

Hours: Monday to Sunday from 5 am to 8 pm

USA Departures

Head to the Belgian Beer Cafe for an authentic experience and an extensive selection of Belgian beers. It also has a variety of North American foods that highlight local flavours and ingredients.

Phone: 403-457-6207

Location: Concourse E | Post Security

Hours: Monday to Sunday from 4:30 am to midnight

If you’re more wine inclined, then head to Vino Volo!

This spot has a huge selection of vino from around the world. You can purchase any of the offerings by the glass, in a flight, or by the bottle. The food menu here features small plates, such as smoked salmon rolls, prosciutto sandwiches, and a variety of cheese plates.

Phone: 403-291-0032

Location: Transborder Hall E | Post Security

Hours: Monday to Sunday from 8:30 am to 4 pm

Departures Canada

Calgary is known for its hockey fans and their electrifying love for the game. The Flames Grill is a great spot to catch a game before you head off on your trip no matter who you are rooting for. The sports-themed restaurant has game-day-inspired bites and beverages, as well as a full-service menu featuring culinary delights.

Phone: 403-291-6103

Location: Concourse A Departures | Post Security

Hours: Monday to Sunday from 10:30 am to 10 pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC Calgary Int’l Airport (@fly_yyc)

Last Best Brewing and Distilling is a Calgary favourite due to its award-winning beers and gins. Proudly serving a mouth-watering Albertan-inspired menu from breakfast through dinner. You can grab your favourite LB brew in a six-pack or growler, and bring a bit of Alberta with you on your travels!

Phone: N/A

Location: Concourse C | Post Security

Hours: Tuesday to Sunday from 6 am to 12 am