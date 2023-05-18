Here's what's open and closed in Calgary this May long weekend

May long weekend in Calgary is filled with lots of events to check out with friends and family, but not everything will be open.
If you need some supplies for your family time, it is wise to stay up to date on what’s open and closed.
Should you find yourself in need of some last-minute supplies, here is what is open on Monday, May 22.
Grocery and liquor stores
Grocery and liquor stores across the city are generally open for May long weekend; however, some may have adjusted hours. We advise checking with your favourite location to confirm operations.
- Calgary Co-op
- Costco
- IGA
- No Frills
- Real Canadian Superstore
- Safeway
- Save-On-Foods
- Shopper’s Drug Mart
- Sobeys
- Walmart
- Ace Liquor Discounter
- Co-op Wine Spirits Beer
- Crowfoot Wine & Spirits
- Liquor Depot
- Sobeys Liquor
- Willow Park Wines & Spirits
Post offices
According to its website, Canada Post will not be delivering mail on Monday, May 22.
Malls and attractions
- CF Chinook Centre (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, May 22)
- CF Market Mall (open 10 am to 6 pm on Monday, May 22)
- The CORE Shopping Centre (open noon to 5 pm on Monday, May 22)
- CrossIron Mills (open 11 am to 7 pm on Monday, May 22)
- Southcentre Mall (open 11 am to 6 pm on Monday, May 22)
- Calgary Tower (open 10 am to 9 pm on Monday, May 22)
- Calgary Zoo (open 9 am to 5 pm on Monday, May 22)
- The Hanger Flight Museum (Open 10 am to 4 pm on Monday, May 22)
- The Military Museums (Open 9 am to 5 pm on Monday, May 22)
- Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre (closed Monday, May 22)
- TELUS Spark Science Centre (open 9 am to 5 pm on Monday, May 22)
Movie theatres
Cineplex Entertainment, Landmark Cinemas, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas all have their doors open for moviegoers who want to grab some popcorn, snacks, and a comfy theatre seat on Monday, May 22.
Each Cineplex Theatre opens 30 minutes before its first advertised performance and will close approximately 15 minutes after its last advertised performance. Landmark Cinemas locations open 30 minutes before the day’s first showtime.
For your closest movie theatre showtimes, you can visit Cineplex’s website, Landmark Cinemas’ website, and Canyon Meadows Cinemas’ site.
Where:
- Canyon Meadows Cinemas (#110 13226 Macleod Trail S, Calgary)
- Cineplex Cinemas East Hills (205 East Hills Boulevard SE, Calgary)
- Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP (19683 Seton Crescent SE, Calgary)
- Cineplex Odeon
Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas (91 Crowfoot Terrace NW, Calgary)
- Cineplex Odeon Eau
Claire Market Cinemas (#200 Eau Claire Market, 200 Barclay Parade SW, Calgary)
- Cineplex Odeon
Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas (#400 2555 32nd Street NE, Calgary)
- Cineplex Odeon
Westhills Cinemas (165 Stewart Green SW, Calgary)
- Cineplex VIP Cinemas University District (#250 3953 University Avenue NW, Calgary)
- Landmark Cinemas Country Hills (#300 388 Country Hills Boulevard NE, Calgary)
- Landmark Cinemas 5 Calgary Market Mall (#150 3412 49th Street NW, Calgary)
- Landmark Cinemas 10 Shawnessy (#100 16061 Macleod Trail, Calgary)
- Scotiabank Theatre
Chinook (6455 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary)
- SilverCity CrossIron Mills and XSCAPE Entertainment Centre (261055 Crossiron Boulevard, Calgary)
Leisure Centres
Southland Leisure Centre will be closed Monday, May 22.
Village Square Leisure will be closed Monday, May 22
Other City of Calgary services
All City of Calgary Administrative buildings (including City Hall), as well as the Impound Lot and CPA Contact Centre, will be closed on Monday, May 22.
Calgary Transit: Buses, CTrains, and On Demand will be operating on a Sunday level of service on Monday, May 22.
Parking: Payment is not required for on-street ParkPlus zones and holiday rates will be in effect in select CPA surface lots and parkades. Regular rates will be in effect at Calgary Zoo, TELUS Spark and Heritage Park.
Continue to follow all posted restrictions (including no parking, no stopping, and posted time restrictions). Please watch for signage to verify what parking restrictions are in effect for the area you’re parking in during this time.
Landfills: City landfills will be open Monday, May 22.