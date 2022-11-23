FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Nov 23 2022
@aceairportcasino/Instagram

The highly anticipated ACE Casino Airport, Calgary’s newest luxury casino, is finally opening.

The grand opening will kick off on Friday, November 25 at 40 Aero Crescent NE.

Inside the massive 70,000-square-foot space will be 600+ slot machines, 20+ table games, and an upscale restaurant & sports bar with a large TV wall.

There will also be two other dining options on-site to enjoy.

This Alberta-based casino operator announced this location back in June of 2021 so it’s very exciting it’s about to open.

All day long the enormous 40-foot TV wall will be playing all of the popular sports events and games, as well as special Pay-per-view events. There will be eight beers on tap, cocktails, bar food, and daily specials on all of it. Wings, prime rib dinners, and BBQ pork ribs are just a few of the menu items you can try here.

This grand opening weekend will also feature live entertainment and performances, food and beverage specials, and over $10,000 in cash prize giveaways.

The new ACE Casino and entertainment facility will land near YYC Calgary International Airport, conveniently located near Deerfoot Trail, the airport terminal, hotels, golfing, and many of northeast Calgary’s other amenities.

“We are thrilled to bring Calgary’s most dynamic entertainment destination to YYC providing Calgarians and airport guests a luxurious, high-energy atmosphere centred around immersive gaming, entertainment and dining experiences,” said Joe Chapple, general manager of ACE Casino’s Airport location, in a press release.

The ACE Casino Calgary Airport will also have electronic table games, 12 video lottery terminals, a 12-table poker room, and two private VIP high-limit gaming rooms.

Try your luck when it opens this weekend and just in time to watch all of the action at the World Cup.

