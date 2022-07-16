Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 16

We head into the final weekend of the Calgary Stampede but there is still a lot to do with concerts, events, and of course pancakes!
On the Grounds
Concerts
12:30 pm – Miesha and the Spanks – Coca-Cola Stage
1:45 pm – Command Sisters – Coca-Cola Stage
3 pm – Zenon + – Window on the West Stage
4 pm – Tristan Horncastle – Nashville North
5:45 pm – Jory Kinjo – The Virgin Plus Stage
6 pm – Byron Falk – Window on the West Stage
6 pm – Mariya Stokes – Nashville North
7:45 pm – Wuki Coca-Cola Stage
8:15 pm – Felix Cartal – Coca-Cola Stage
9 pm – Whipped Cream – Coca-Cola Stage
9:45 pm – Kaskade – Coca-Cola Stage
10 pm – Jade Eagleson – Nashville North
10:45 pm – DJ Jazzy Jeff – Virgin Plus Stage
11:59 pm – Drew Gregory – Nashville North
11 am – Historical Tours – Information Guest Services
11 am – Canadian National Miniature Horse Show – Northern Lights Arena
11:30 am – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
11:30 am – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
12 pm – Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase, and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
12 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
12 pm – International Livestock Auctioneer Finals – Nutrien Western Event Centre
12 pm (Gates Open) – Drag Me To Brunch – Cowboys Music Fest
1 pm – Powwow Demonstration – Elbow River Camp
1:30 pm – Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium
1:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
2 pm – Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
2 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
2 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
2:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
2:30 pm – Traditional Games – Elbow River Camp
2:45 pm – Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
3 pm – Team Cattle Penning Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena
3 pm – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm – Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase, and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4 pm – Team Cattle Penning 14 Class – Nutrien Western Event Centre
4 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
4 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
4 pm – Cultural Demonstration – Elbow River Camp
4 pm – Canadian National Minature Horse Show – Northern Lights Arena
4:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
5 pm – Light Horse Demo – Northern Lights Arena
5:30 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
5:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market
5:30 pm – Cowboy Up Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena
6 pm – Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp
6:30 pm – Canadian National Miniature Horse Show – Northern Lights Arena
6:30 pm – Cowboy Up Challenge Round One – Nutrien Western Event Centre
6:50 pm – Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps
7 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
7:30 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
7:45 pm – Evening Show – GMC Stadium
8:20 pm – Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
10:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
Around the City
8 am – Cornerstone Family Dental
9 am – The New Brighton Club
9 am – Goodwill Plaza
9 am – Century Gardens
9 am – Rocky Ridge/Royal Oak Community
9 am – Hounsfield Heights-Briar Hill Community Association
9 am – Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Township Shopping Centre
9 am – Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Deer Valley Shopping Centre
9 am – Taking Strides Calgary
Concerts
11 am – Piston Noon – Tomkins Park
11:30 am – Stampede Hangover Brunch w/ Tanya Ryan
2 pm – Stampede Serenades w/ Liz Christensen
3 pm – Stampede Serenades w/ Liz Christensen
6 pm (Doors) – Marc Rebillet – Badlands Music Festival
8:30 pm – Lauren Mayell – King Eddy
Events
8:30 am – Fluor Rope Square -8:30 am Fluor Rope Square
11 am – Girletz Rodeo – Tomkins Park
11 am – Film Screening – Buffy Sainte-Marie: A Multimedia Life – National Music Centre
1 pm – Drag Brunch – Wildhorse Saloon