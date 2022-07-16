Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 16

We head into the final weekend of the Calgary Stampede but there is still a lot to do with concerts, events, and of course pancakes!

On the Grounds

Concerts

12:30 pm – Miesha and the Spanks – Coca-Cola Stage

1:45 pm – Command Sisters – Coca-Cola Stage

3 pm – Zenon + – Window on the West Stage

4 pm – Tristan Horncastle – Nashville North

5:45 pm – Jory Kinjo – The Virgin Plus Stage

6 pm – Byron Falk – Window on the West Stage

6 pm – Mariya Stokes – Nashville North

7:45 pm – Wuki Coca-Cola Stage

8:15 pm – Felix Cartal – Coca-Cola Stage

9 pm – Whipped Cream – Coca-Cola Stage

9:45 pm – Kaskade – Coca-Cola Stage

10 pm – Jade Eagleson – Nashville North

10:45 pm – DJ Jazzy Jeff – Virgin Plus Stage

11:59 pm – Drew Gregory – Nashville North

Events

11 am – Historical Tours – Information Guest Services

11 am – Canadian National Miniature Horse Show – Northern Lights Arena

11:30 am – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

11:30 am – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

12 pm – Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase, and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

12 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

12 pm – International Livestock Auctioneer Finals – Nutrien Western Event Centre

12 pm (Gates Open) – Drag Me To Brunch – Cowboys Music Fest

1 pm – Powwow Demonstration – Elbow River Camp

1:30 pm – Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium

1:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

2 pm – Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

2 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

2 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

2:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

2:30 pm – Traditional Games – Elbow River Camp

2:45 pm – Showriders – Northern Lights Arena

3 pm – Team Cattle Penning Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena

3 pm – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm – Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase, and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4 pm – Team Cattle Penning 14 Class – Nutrien Western Event Centre

4 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

4 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

4 pm – Cultural Demonstration – Elbow River Camp

4 pm – Canadian National Minature Horse Show – Northern Lights Arena

4:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

5 pm – Light Horse Demo – Northern Lights Arena

5:30 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

5:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market

5:30 pm – Cowboy Up Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena

6 pm – Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp

6:30 pm – Canadian National Miniature Horse Show – Northern Lights Arena

6:30 pm – Cowboy Up Challenge Round One – Nutrien Western Event Centre

6:50 pm – Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps

7 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

7:30 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

7:45 pm – Evening Show – GMC Stadium

8:20 pm – Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

10:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

Around the City

Pancake Breakfasts

8 am – Cornerstone Family Dental

9 am – The New Brighton Club

9 am – Goodwill Plaza

9 am – Century Gardens

9 am – Rocky Ridge/Royal Oak Community

9 am – Hounsfield Heights-Briar Hill Community Association

9 am – Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Township Shopping Centre

9 am – Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Deer Valley Shopping Centre

9 am – Taking Strides Calgary

Concerts

11 am – Piston Noon – Tomkins Park

11:30 am – Stampede Hangover Brunch w/ Tanya Ryan

2 pm – Stampede Serenades w/ Liz Christensen

3 pm – Stampede Serenades w/ Liz Christensen

6 pm (Doors) – Marc Rebillet – Badlands Music Festival

8:30 pm – Lauren Mayell – King Eddy

Events

11 am – Girletz Rodeo – Tomkins Park

11 am – Film Screening – Buffy Sainte-Marie: A Multimedia Life – National Music Centre

1 pm – Drag Brunch – Wildhorse Saloon

