Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 14

Some legendary performers from the worlds of hip-hop, pop, rock, and country are in Calgary for a loaded day.
On the Grounds
Concerts
12:30 pm – Brittany Kennell – Coca-Cola Stage
1:45 pm – Apollo Suns – Coca-Cola Stage
3 pm – Hillside Outlaws – Window on the West Stage
4 pm – Tristan Horncastle – Nashville North
4:45 pm – The Dungarees – The Virgin Plus Stage
6 pm (Gates Open) – Nelly/Jimmie Allen – Cowboys Music Fest
6 pm – Mariya Stokes – Nashville North
6 pm – The Baker Boys – Window on the West Stage
7 pm – Jory Kinjo – Virgin Plus Stage
8 pm – Tyler Shaw – Coca-Cola Stage
9 pm – Carly Rae Jepsen – Coca-Cola Stage
9:30 pm – Nice Horse – Nashville North
10 pm – Sublime with Rome – Virgin Plus Stage
10:30 pm – Lindsay Ell – Nashville North
11:59 pm – Drew Gregory – Nashville North
10 am – Cowboy Up Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena
11 am – Light Horse and Draft Horse Town Demos – Northern Lights Arena
11 am – Historical Tours – Information Guest Services
11:30 am – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
11:30 am – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
11:30 am – Cowboy Up Challenge Dog and Pony Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre
12 pm (Gates Open) – Cowboys Cook Off Hosted by Nicole Grimes
12 pm – Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
12 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
1 pm – Cultural Demonstration – Elbow River Camp
1:30 pm – Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium
1:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
2 pm – Showriders – Nutrien Western Event Centre
2 pm – Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
2 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
2 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
2:15 pm – Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Nutrien Western Event Centre
2:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
2:30 pm – Traditional Games – Elbow River Camp
3 pm – Calgary Stampede Powwow – Saddledome
3 pm – Team Cattle Penning Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena
3 pm – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm – Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone
3:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4 pm – Team Cattle Penning Open Class – Nutrien Western Event Centre
4 pm – Calgary Public Library – Elbow River Camp
4 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market
4 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
4:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market
4:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
4:30 pm – Light Horse Demo – Northern Lights Arena
5:30 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone
5:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market
5:30 pm – Heavy Horse Pull Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena
6 pm – Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp
6:30 pm – Showriders – Northern Lights Arena
6:30 pm – Heavy Horse Pull – Heavyweight Class
6:50 pm – Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps
7 pm – Lord Strathcona – Northern Lights Arena
7 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D
7:30 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
7:45 pm – Evening Show – GMC Stadium
8:20 pm – Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps
10:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps
Around the City
7 am – Kids U McKnight
8 am – DDRC
8 am – Bootleggin Breakfast
9 am – St. Mary’s University
9 am – Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Deerfoot City
9 am – Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – McKenzie Towne Hall
Concerts
12 pm – Katelyn Lehner – The CORE Cowboys Stampede Pop Up
1 pm – Brandon Lorenzo – Tomkins Park
6 pm (Doors) – Lights and Chromeo – Badlands Music Festival
6 pm (Doors) – Ja Rule – NTNL Saloon
7 pm – BC/DC – Wildhorse Saloon
Events
8:30 am – Fluor Rope Square – Olympic Plaza
8:30 pm – King Eddy Opry: Stampede Edition