Things to do at the Calgary Stampede: July 14

Some legendary performers from the worlds of hip-hop, pop, rock, and country are in Calgary for a loaded day.

On the Grounds

Concerts

12:30 pm – Brittany Kennell – Coca-Cola Stage

1:45 pm – Apollo Suns – Coca-Cola Stage

3 pm – Hillside Outlaws – Window on the West Stage

4 pm – Tristan Horncastle – Nashville North

4:45 pm – The Dungarees – The Virgin Plus Stage

6 pm (Gates Open) – Nelly/Jimmie Allen – Cowboys Music Fest

6 pm – Mariya Stokes – Nashville North

6 pm – The Baker Boys – Window on the West Stage

7 pm – Jory Kinjo – Virgin Plus Stage

8 pm – Tyler Shaw – Coca-Cola Stage

9 pm – Carly Rae Jepsen – Coca-Cola Stage

9:30 pm – Nice Horse – Nashville North

10 pm – Sublime with Rome – Virgin Plus Stage

10:30 pm – Lindsay Ell – Nashville North

11:59 pm – Drew Gregory – Nashville North

Events

10 am – Cowboy Up Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena

11 am – Light Horse and Draft Horse Town Demos – Northern Lights Arena

11 am – Historical Tours – Information Guest Services

11:30 am – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

11:30 am – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

11:30 am – Cowboy Up Challenge Dog and Pony Show – Nutrien Western Event Centre

12 pm (Gates Open) – Cowboys Cook Off Hosted by Nicole Grimes

12 pm – Meet and Greet w/ Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

12 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

1 pm – Cultural Demonstration – Elbow River Camp

1:30 pm – Stampede Rodeo – GMC Stadium

1:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

2 pm – Showriders – Nutrien Western Event Centre

2 pm – Calgary Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

2 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

2 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

2:15 pm – Lord Strathcona Mounted Troops – Nutrien Western Event Centre

2:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

2:30 pm – Traditional Games – Elbow River Camp

3 pm – Calgary Stampede Powwow – Saddledome

3 pm – Team Cattle Penning Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena

3 pm – Paw Patrol Story Time – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm – Meet and Greet with Marshall, Chase and Sky – BMO Kids’ Zone

3:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4 pm – Team Cattle Penning Open Class – Nutrien Western Event Centre

4 pm – Calgary Public Library – Elbow River Camp

4 pm – Community Stage Cultural Performance – The Market

4 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

4:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market

4:30 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

4:30 pm – Light Horse Demo – Northern Lights Arena

5:30 pm – Bob The Builder Live Show – BMO Kids’ Zone

5:30 pm – Kitchen Theatre – The Market

5:30 pm – Heavy Horse Pull Warm Up – Northern Lights Arena

6 pm – Sharing Our Culture – Elbow River Camp

6:30 pm – Showriders – Northern Lights Arena

6:30 pm – Heavy Horse Pull – Heavyweight Class

6:50 pm – Band of Outriders – Saddledome Steps

7 pm – Lord Strathcona – Northern Lights Arena

7 pm – Dog Bowl – BMO Centre – Hall D

7:30 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps

7:45 pm – Evening Show – GMC Stadium

8:20 pm – Band of Outriders and Stampede Showband – Saddledome Steps

10:40 pm – Monster Energy Compound – Saddledome Steps



Around the City

Pancake Breakfasts

7 am – Kids U McKnight

8 am – DDRC

8 am – Bootleggin Breakfast

9 am – St. Mary’s University

9 am – Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – Deerfoot City

9 am – Caravan Committee Pancake Breakfast – McKenzie Towne Hall

Concerts

12 pm – Katelyn Lehner – The CORE Cowboys Stampede Pop Up

1 pm – Brandon Lorenzo – Tomkins Park

6 pm (Doors) – Lights and Chromeo – Badlands Music Festival

6 pm (Doors) – Ja Rule – NTNL Saloon

7 pm – BC/DC – Wildhorse Saloon

Events

8:30 am – Fluor Rope Square – Olympic Plaza

8:30 pm – King Eddy Opry: Stampede Edition

