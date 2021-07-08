7 things to check out at the Calgary Stampede Sneak-a-Peek tonight

COVID-19 still presents a risk to public health. While restrictions have been lifted across Alberta, it is recommended to continue practicing health and safety measures, including frequent hand-washing, wearing a mask on public transit and in healthcare settings, and staying home if you are sick.

While the 2021 Calgary Stampede officially kicks off on Friday, July 9, fans of the event can get early access at Thursday evening’s annual Sneak-a-Peek night.

Gates at Stampede Park are set to open at 5 pm, and guests will be able to experience nearly all of the 10-day event’s iconic experiences for half of the normal admission price.

Running from 5 pm until midnight, general admission tickets are only $9 during Sneak-a-Peek, while kids six and under get in for free for the evening.

Here are seven things to check out at the Calgary Stampede’s Sneak-a-Peek night.

Who doesn’t want to see some cute doggos? The Dog Bowl boasts an elite troupe of Canine Athletes, who will demonstrate their skills in dock-diving, freestyle dancing, agility poles, frisbee, and more. The show starts at 7:30 pm and it’s fast-paced, action-packed, and sure to delight dog lovers of all ages.

Freestyle Motocross racers bring your adrenaline fix to the Calgary Stampede with daring and dangerous tricks as they soar through the air starting at 6 pm.

Celebrate and learn about Indigenous culture while visiting a variety of vendors, makers, and artisans in Elbow River Camp from 5 to 9 pm. If you’re in search of a traditional treat, make sure you hit up the Bannock Booth.

Home to all of your favourite rides and games, the Stampede Midway brings fun experiences for everyone. Whether you want to play it safe on the Ferris Wheel, check out the views from the WestJet Skyride, try your hand at a carnival game, or ride a gravity-defying rollercoaster, the midway has something for everyone.

Ready to two-step the night away? Visit the Nashville North tent for live music and country tunes from George Canyon, Aaron Pritchett, and Drew Gregory starting at 7:15 pm.

It’s important to note that the iconic venue has a new location this year, in the heart of Stampede Park near the Grandstand, and guests are required to either show proof of vaccine or receive a negative rapid COVID-19 test result to gain entry.

Check out all the weird, wacky, and wonderful food and beverages that the Calgary Stampede is known for. Highlights at the 2021 event include the Cool Ranch Dorito Corn Dog, Pickle Lemonade, Potato-less Cheese Curd Poutine, Sushi Tacos, Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Mini Donuts, Rainbow Grilled Cheese, the Peanut Butter Bacon Burger, and much, much more.

Included with your admission is access to the Stampede Summer Stage, featuring live tunes from talented Canadian musicians. The Sneak-a-Peek lineup will host The Static Shift at 8 pm, followed by The Trews at 9 pm.