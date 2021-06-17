Nashville North announces biggest lineup in history for 2021 Calgary Stampede

Dust off your cowboy boots, shine up your belt buckle, and start practicing your two-steppin’, because it’s almost time to start dancing again at Nashville North.

The Calgary Stampede’s iconic live music tent is back this year, and they just announced their biggest lineup of performers ever.

Things will look a little different at Nashville North though, as the Stampede is working hard to make sure that safety is top-of-mind.

“We recognize the Stampede is leading the way in Canada in a return to live events,” said Kyle Corner, Manager, Stampede Programming, in a media release, adding, “We are also leading the way with safety measures, seeking out and combining best practices from across North America.”

First off, Nashville North will have a new look and location for 2021. The live music venue will show off a canopy-style tent to allow for more distancing and airflow, instead of the more enclosed tent that we’re used it. The Stampede hotspot will be located in the heart of the Park this year, next to the Grandstand.

Additionally, digital queuing will be used to prevent the infamous lineups that are usually seen outside of Nashville North.

The Stampede has also said that they continue to review all of Nashville North’s operations, and discussions around rapid testing and proof of vaccination for entry into the tent are in the works. Event organizers say that they plan to make final decisions in the coming weeks.

For the 2021 Calgary Stampede, the tent’s live music lineup boasts an all-Canadian performer roster.

“It is exciting to have live music return to the stage this year, and with almost 40 artists, it’s the biggest lineup we have had in the venue’s history,” said Corner.

“This year we are excited to put the spotlight on home-grown talent with an all-Canadian lineup of artists, making this music experience like no other,” he continued.

Here’s who will be performing at Nashville North in 2021:

July 8: George Canyon, Aaron Pritchett, Drew Gregory

July 9: Dean Brody, Garrett Gregory, Foxx Worthee, Sacha

July 10: Jess Moskaluke, Karac Hendriks, Tyler Joe Miller

July 11: The Hunter Brothers, The Road Hammers, Doc Walker

July 12: Brett Kissel, Ben Chase, Michela Sheedy, Nate Haller

July 13: The Reklaws, Lauren Mayell, JayWalker, Bobby Wills

July 14: James Barker Band, Alex Hughes, Devin Cooper, Shawn Austin

July 15: JoJo Mason, Aaron Pollock, Robyn Ottolini, Ryan Lindsay

July 16: Jade Eagleson, Mariya Stokes, Cole Malone, Dan Davidson

July 17: Washboard Union, Nice Horse

July 18: Gord Bamford, Kelsi Mayne, Andrew Hyatt

Country music lovers can visit the Calgary Stampede’s website to learn more and to purchase Buck the Line packages for VIP entry into Nashville North.