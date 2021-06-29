While the Calgary Stampede will look a little different than we’re used to this year, the new Midway food will bring the same flavour and excitement that it always does.
The new lineup of grub and drinks that will be available at the grounds next month just dropped, and we can’t wait to share it with you.
From sweet to salty to wild and wacky, here are 20 outrageous new foods coming to the Calgary Stampede this year.
1. COOL RANCH DORITO CORN DOG – Big Coco’s
2. PICKLE LEMONADE – Drink a Fruit, from the fruit!
Pickle Lemonade (Calgary Stampede)
3. LOUISIANA GATOR BITES – Paolini’s Concessions
4. FRENCH FRY CORN DOG – Mr Vegetable
5. POTATO-LESS CHEESE CURD POUTINE – Cheese Curds
Potato-less Cheese Curd Poutine (Calgary Stampede)
6. SUSHI TACOS – Happy Fish
7. SEAFOOD RAMEN POUTINE – Happy Fish
8. RAINBOW STREET CORN – Tikka N Tequila
Rainbow Street Corn (Calgary Stampede)
9. PORK INTESTINE – The Hungry Beast
10. FLAMIN’ HOT CHEETO MINI DONUTS – Cin City Donuts
Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Mini Donuts (Calgary Stampede)
11. COTTON CANDY SOFT SERVE – Summerland Soft Serve
12. STREET CORN COCONUT – Drink a Fruit, from the fruit!
13. PEANUT BUTTER BACON BURGER – Burger Joint
14. UN’CHICKN BURGER – Plant Butcher
Un’Chickn Burger (Calgary Stampede)
15. RAINBOW GRILLED CHEESE – Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Poutine
16. SWEET TERIYAKI CAULIFLOWER WINGS – Mr Vegetable
17. DOUBLE DONUT CHICKEN BURGER – Steve-o’s Homestyle Fried Chicken
Double Donut Chicken Burger (Calgary Stampede)
18. BUTTER CHICKEN BOMBS – Tikka N Tequila
19. BLUEBERRY MINI DONUTS ON A STICK – Mini Donut Factory
20. TRIPLE DOG DARE YOU – Super Footlong Hotdogs
Triple Dog Dare You (Calgary Stampede)