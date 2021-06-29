While the Calgary Stampede will look a little different than we’re used to this year, the new Midway food will bring the same flavour and excitement that it always does.

The new lineup of grub and drinks that will be available at the grounds next month just dropped, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

From sweet to salty to wild and wacky, here are 20 outrageous new foods coming to the Calgary Stampede this year.

1. COOL RANCH DORITO CORN DOG – Big Coco’s

2. PICKLE LEMONADE – Drink a Fruit, from the fruit!

3. LOUISIANA GATOR BITES – Paolini’s Concessions

4. FRENCH FRY CORN DOG – Mr Vegetable

5. POTATO-LESS CHEESE CURD POUTINE – Cheese Curds

6. SUSHI TACOS – Happy Fish

7. SEAFOOD RAMEN POUTINE – Happy Fish

8. RAINBOW STREET CORN – Tikka N Tequila

9. PORK INTESTINE – The Hungry Beast

10. FLAMIN’ HOT CHEETO MINI DONUTS – Cin City Donuts

11. COTTON CANDY SOFT SERVE – Summerland Soft Serve

12. STREET CORN COCONUT – Drink a Fruit, from the fruit!

13. PEANUT BUTTER BACON BURGER – Burger Joint

14. UN’CHICKN BURGER – Plant Butcher

15. RAINBOW GRILLED CHEESE – Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Poutine

16. SWEET TERIYAKI CAULIFLOWER WINGS – Mr Vegetable

17. DOUBLE DONUT CHICKEN BURGER – Steve-o’s Homestyle Fried Chicken

18. BUTTER CHICKEN BOMBS – Tikka N Tequila

19. BLUEBERRY MINI DONUTS ON A STICK – Mini Donut Factory

20. TRIPLE DOG DARE YOU – Super Footlong Hotdogs