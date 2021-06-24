As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. If you are sick, please stay home.

The Calgary Stampede is making a comeback in 2021, and all the exciting event details are starting to be announced.

One of our favourite parts of the Stampede is live music, and there are going to be more places than just the Nashville North tent to find tunes IRL on the grounds.

The Stampede Summer Stage is the ultimate outdoor live music experience. This year it will feature tons of artists, bands, and genres.

Expect everything from rock to pop to EDM.

“It’s been a ton of fun to program the Stampede Summer Stage, and we’re so excited to bring another live music opportunity to our community,” says Kyle Corner, Manager, Stampede Programming.

“This 2021 experience is a throw-back to the big outdoor music event the Stampede had in the 70s called Summertown. A 100 percent home-grown lineup is our way of tipping our hats to the open-air concert area that started it all, and of course, we are kicking it up a bunch of notches with nearly 30 performances in 11 days this July.”

Here are the musicians you can find performing at the Stampede Summer Stage in 2021:

The Trews (headliner)

Classified (headliner)

Michael Bernard Fitzgerald (headliner)

Dear Rouge (headliner)

The Sheepdogs (headliner)

Default (headliner)

Sam Roberts Band (headliner)

Stars (headliner)

Monster Truck (headliner)

Big Wreck (headliner)

Marianas Trench (headliner)

The Funk Hunters (headliner)

Blue Rodeo (headliner)

The Static Shift

Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Turbo

JJ Shiplett

The Wild!

k-os

Said The Whale

Jessia

Stickybuds

Jessu

Pyka

Odario

The Dungarees

Robert Adam

Jess Knights

Danielle Ryan

Mariel Buckley

Be sure to check out dates and times of performances online. Remember, you can enjoy the music at this stage for free with your Park admission.