Calgary Stampede offering FREE admission to frontline workers

From July 9 to 13, the Calgary Stampede is offering free admission to Stampede Park for frontline workers.

“For 16 months you’ve been our frontline,” reads the Calgary Stampede’s website. “From delivering our packages, to stocking the shelves, keeping us healthy and safe to teaching us in-person and virtually (and back again).”

“You showed us that we are truly Greatest Together,” the Stampede continues. “So at this year’s Calgary Stampede, we’re putting frontline, at the front of the line.”

For the first five days of the 10-day event, free Park entry will be offered to all frontline and essential workers, plus three guests.

According to the Calgary Stampede website, the admission offer applies to “all frontline and essential workers.”

This includes but is not limited to: First Responders, Healthcare, Health Services (such as Physiotherapists, Massage Therapists, and Chiropractors), Education (Teachers, Teacher Assistants, Bus drivers, Custodians, School Admin), Retail and Grocery, Social Services, Food and Restaurant Services, Trucking, Warehousing, Transportation and Delivery, Custodian and Maintenance/Repairs, Security, and Construction.

Event organizers note that if an individual’s industry or occupation isn’t included in the list but they provided an essential or frontline service to the community, they can still take advantage of this offer.

No validation or proof of identification is required to redeem the free admission.

The Calgary Stampede advises that event-goers redeem this offer or purchase admission in advance online. Walk-up Park entry will only be available based on capacity.

More details about the frontline offer can be found on the Stampede’s website.