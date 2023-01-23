One of the stars of the Alberta-shot HBO series The Last of Us is sharing more behind-the-scenes content, posting a group photo with the easily recognizable Calgary skyline in the background.

English actor Bella Ramsey, who portrays Ellie Williams, posted the photo to her Instagram standing alongside Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel Miller, and Anna Torv, who plays Theresa “Tess” Servopoulos in the critically acclaimed series.

Ramsey captured the set of photos with “I’m on the highway to hell,” standing beside a set filled with broken-down vehicles covered in vegetation while filming the series, with the glowing YYC skyline behind them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Ramsey 🐏 (@bellaramsey)

Stars of the series have already professed their love for one spot in Alberta that they visited while filming, so hey, we hope the love for Calgary is there, too.

This past episode also featured the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton in a big way, and we can expect to see a ton more familiar locations in our province.

According to ACTRA Alberta, production for the project began in July 2021 and wrapped in June 2022, with filming taking place across the province, including in downtown Calgary, the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Fort Macleod, Canmore, and Calgary post-secondary schools SAIT and Mount Royal University.

So, there you have it. As the nine-episode series continues, we can’t wait to spot more Alberta locations.

Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave to watch The Last of Us.