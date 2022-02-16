The city has patiently waited to find out when they can check out The District at Beltline, and that day is finally here.

Initially slated to open at the end of February, this chef-driven experience with food vendors from six of Calgary’s renowned chefs is officially opening on March 3.

Located on 11th and 12th Avenue SW in Calgary, just off of 2nd Street SW, this hub for food and fun is ideally situated right in the heart of the Beltline community.

If you’ve already been to the brand new Deville Coffee in the Beltline, you’ve probably caught a peek at this new spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The District at Beltline (@thedistrictbeltline)

Here are the six food spots that can be found at the District at Beltline.

Takori

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Takori (@takori.district)

Takori is an Asian Fusion Taqueria, serving Korean and Mexican food that uses inspirations and flavours from both cultures. This new spot is from Chef Ly, who comes from one of the best fusion restaurants in Calgary, Foreign Concept.

Modern Burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Burger (@modernburgerca)

Modern Burger is a staple spot in Calgary to grab a mouth-watering burger. They’re moving spots to join the excitement that the new food hall is sure to bring, so The District at Beltline will have one of the best burgers in the city.

Oishidesu Ramen Shack

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oishidesu Ramen Shack (@oishidesuramen)

Every great food hall is going to need a ramen spot, and head chef/owner Arce Morales will provide that with the Oishidesu Ramen Shack. It was during his travels throughout Japan that Morales fell in love with Japanese cuisine, and he’ll be showing that in his fresh and creative dishes.

Shrub Bloom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shrub Bloom (@shrubbloom)

As an incredible option for vegetarians, Shrub Bloom will be serving dishes with locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Soups, salads, sandwiches, pasta, and an amazing smoothie menu will be a healthy and veggie-forward option for the new space.

Greenfish Sushi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greenfish Sushi (@greenfishsushi)

Not only is Greenfish going to be a tasty sushi spot, but a socially conscious one as well. Using only sushi that is green-listed fish approved by Ocean Wise and packaged with fully compostable takeaway containers, Greenfish will be “Canada’s first fully sustainable sushi takeaway.”

Roy’s Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roy Oh (@royskitchenyyc)

Roy’s Kitchen has some of the best Korean food in Calgary, and this convenient second spot is an incredibly exciting addition to the District at Beltline. The food here can feel traditional, modern, elevated, or street food-style, and often creatively combined with other types of cuisine, like the ramen carbonara on the menu.

This highly anticipated food hall is part of a new leasing space for offices and retail that will make it a vibrant space for the neighbourhood.

It’s just two weeks away, so get ready to see what all of the hype is about.

The District at Beltline

Address: 11th and 12th Avenue SW, Calgary, off of 2nd Street SW

Instagram