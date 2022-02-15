Calgary is getting a magical bar pop up where you can mix boozy potions

Feel like a wizard at this magical boozy pop-up bar in Calgary.

The Wizard’s Den is an interactive experience. In your 90-minute sitting, you’ll get to imagine what it would be like to be at a Hogwarts party.

You and your friends will have to complete challenges to unlock potion ingredients. Then, you’ll brew your concoctions with the help of the local potion master.

Your ticket will get you two boozy potions and a welcome drink for $45.

Although it’s not officially connected to Harry Potter, it really does give you the sense that you’re in a magical world where anything is possible.

Its location is still a secret, but more details are yet to come.

When: May 2022