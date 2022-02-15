The Fiestaval Latin Festival, a free three-day event showcasing the culture, cuisine, music, and dance of central and south America, is returning to Calgary this summer.

“If you have never had the chance to visit Latin America, Fiestaval will give a true depiction of the energy and community you would experience,” said Christian Greiffenstein, Event Producer for the festival, in a press release.

“This is a fiesta for all that immerses you in the welcoming Latin community,” Greiffenstein added.

Food and dance are just two of the most popular ways to immerse oneself in the festivities.

The tastes of Mexico, Chile, Cuba, Colombia, Peru, and El Salvador can be found in many forms from over 25+ authentic food vendors on site.

Beer gardens will be found throughout this vibrant area, selling everything from red and white sangria, mojitos, margaritas, wine and spirits, and imported beers.

There will also be over 70+ authentic artisan and community vendors to check out, celebrating, sharing, and selling products, arts, crafts, and more.

International and local live music, folkloric dance performances, and dance lessons are always present over the course of the weekend.

Music from all over will surely inspire you to get those hips moving, with acts that include Dominican Republic Grammy winners “Fulanito” and triple-Grammy and double-Juno award winner “Alex Cuba” from Guadalajara Mexico.

In its 13th annual festival, it’s so nice to have it back and it sounds like it’s going to be bigger and better than ever.

This free event is kid-friendly.

Fiestaval is held in the heart of downtown Calgary the weekend after the Stampede ends, so keep the party going and join the big fiesta.

When: July 22 to 24

Where: Calgary Olympic Plaza – 228 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: FREE

