There have been quite a few sad restaurant closures in YYC recently, and unfortunately, it looks like Rita’s Sandwiches is another one.

This locally owned spot, which has a dining area and catering service, has been serving up some of the city’s best soup and sandwiches for 19 years. It’s an incredibly impressive run and many will be sad to see it go.

The team recently shared the sudden news in a printed and posted letter that was captured and shared on Reddit.

“We are sorry to inform you that we are closing our doors on March 24, 2023,” reads the letter. “Thank you all for your continuous support over the last 19 years! We could not have made it without your continuous love, support and appreciation for our food.”

“Our family will be always grateful for everyone.”

This has been a special place for sandwiches. People loved the clubhouse sandwich, the chicken salad sandwich with almonds, grapes, and house seasoning, as well as the fresh salads and homemade soups, like the large wonton soup made with pork wontons, broccoli, cauliflower, carrot, and celery.

It’s a sad loss for the city’s dining scene and people are expressing their feelings.

“Dang I loved that place went every week when I lived in Calgary,” posted one Reddit user.

“THIS IS THE WORST THING I’VE EVER HEARD,” posted another.

Rita’s Sandwiches

Address: 736 8th Avenue SW, Calgary