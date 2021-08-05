Get ready for $3 Power Hour, live music, and the famous napkin toss, because the iconic Calgary nightclub The Back Alley is reopening this September.

The Alley was an institution in Calgary for 25 years before it closed its doors in 2013, at which point the space was taken over by the now-shuttered Marquee Beer Market & Stage.

The Back Alley reopened at the location in December 2019, before having to shut down again in March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Now, the historic nightlife hotspot has announced its “re-grand opening,” slated for early September.

The Back Alley said in a press release that, bringing forth and continuing with the rich nightlife this city has, the club is returning with its $3 Power Hour drinks, the napkin toss, concerts and live music, “and of course…one epic party.”

The nightclub also said that it is now Calgary’s “official home to live music,” with the introduction of “Friday Night Live.” This weekly event will showcase Calgary talent on the location’s famous stage on Fridays from 8 to 10:30 pm.

“Friday Night Live gives an opportunity for local talent to take our stage and perform,” said Jamal Ali, Director of Marketing & Events.

The venue’s calendar is filling up quickly, and The Alley said that it’s gearing up to make a number of special event and concerts announcements in the near future.

The Alley will be running a hiring fair on Sunday, August 15, as they seek to fill the roster for all positions.