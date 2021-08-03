The 730 17th Avenue SW address has been home to some iconic Calgary venues over the years (Melrose Cafe & Bar’s massive patio and the upscale French restaurant Royale have both lived at this spot). Now it appears that something new is coming to the space later this month, by way of “modern nostalgia” restaurant, Porch.

“We’ll leave the light on,” invites Porch’s Instagram page, and the latest restaurant and bar concept to join the Red Mile sure sounds like it’s going to bring an eclectic and welcoming atmosphere to 17th Ave.

Fort Architecture is behind the design of Porch, and the company noted in an Instagram post that the restaurant is going to “truly blur the lines between indoor and outdoor dining with one epic patio.”

“If you have been craving summer and those patio vibes, don’t worry we’ve got you covered,” continues the caption.

According to Porch’s Facebook page, the venue was originally slated to launch this May, however that opening was delayed.

A new Instagram story from the bar hinted that Porch would now be opening this month.

The new eatery will be sandwiched between Clive Burger and Trolley 5, and if it’s anything as good as its neighbours, Porch is sure to be a popular spot.

We’re not sure what the establishment’s menu will look like just yet, but the Porch Instagram page features the phrase “Sunny Days – Lively Nights,” and Fort Architecture says that this will “add a year round ‘Porch’ to our city.”

Sounds good to us.

While no official opening date has been revealed yet, Porch is set to be the perfect place to spend the remainder of Calgary’s August days on 17th Ave this year, sipping on a drink, people watching, and enjoying the patio vibes

Address: 730 17th Avenue SW

