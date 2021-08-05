Le Dîner en Blanc Calgary returns with an elegant picnic under the stars

Le Dîner en Blanc Calgary has announced it will return for its 8th edition on September 9.

The all-white-everything pop-up dinner party is an elegant event that has white-clad diners enjoying eats al fresco in a secret location in the city.

The event was last held in Calgary in 2019, and over 1,000 guests helped to create an unforgettable night at Heritage Park. This year’s festivities promise to be more spectacular than ever, with new friends sharing in the experience.

Le Dîner en Blanc does have a few specific rules: guests must wear all white, and you have to bring your own table, chairs, and a tablecloth (all white as well, of course). Attendees are also required to bring along a picnic basket that includes gourmet meal items, napkins, cutlery, dishware, and glassware, plus wine or champagne.

As always, the Calgary location for Le Dîner en Blanc will be kept secret until the last minute, and participants will arrive and depart in unison by chartered bus or organized public transportation. It’s also important to note that the event goes ahead rain or shine.

Learn more about the summer event, and be sure to sign up for registration, which happens in three phases.

Phase 1 is for members from the previous year and friends of the organization

Phase 2 is for new members “sponsored” by Phase 1 members

Phase 3 is for people who signed up for the waiting list

Le Dîner en Blanc de Paris launched in the city of love in 1988 thanks to François Pasquier and a handful of friends. Since then, Le Dîner en Blanc has become a worldwide dining phenomenon.

Le Dîner en Blanc Calgary 2021

When: September 9

Where: TBA

