12 must-try food dishes at Taste of Calgary this year (PHOTOS)

Taste of Calgary 2023 is here!

There are returning favourites, like the waffles on a stick from Waffle Pop, the Jamaican patties from Simply Irie, to the Sesame Donuts from Pure Modern Asian Kitchen.

What’s incredibly exciting year after year is discovering new dishes to try out.

Here are 12 new dishes at this year’s Taste of Calgary you have to try.

Brazilian BBQ Beef

Minas Brazilian Steakhouse

Barbecued right in front of your eyes on a spinning spit, these succulent meats are perfect for sharing at the Taste of Calgary.

Deep Fried Soft Shell Crab

Big Fish & Open Range

It’s a perfectly seasoned, fried soft shell crab served on a stick. It’s delicious and entirely Instagram-worthy.

All Meat Combo

Laokuza Grill

This combo trio comes with wings, ribs, and sausage and it goes so well with the sticky rice on the side.

Shrimp, Papaya, and Mango Salad

Pure Street Food

Especially on a hot day, sometimes you want something hearty and refreshing and this might be the best non-drink option at the festival.

Mac & Cheese

Flower & Wolf

Macaroni and cheese is a staple at a food festival, and this one is made with pickled jalapeños and a duo of cheeses: pimento and cheddar.

Empanadas

Good Fillin’

This spot has five different empanadas: beef, taco, chicken, vegetable, and spicy pork. All are winners.

Pork Sisig Taco

Gershom’s Pinoy Kakanin ATBP

These soft tacos come topped with seasoned grilled pork, onions, and a hint of citrus.

Cheese Coin Waffle

Mama Dessert

So gooey and so good. This is one of the best desserts we tried at the incredibly popular vendor.

Sweet n’ Easy Chick’n Shawarma

Sprout

This is an amazing vegetarian item that also has pickled veggies, sweet sauce, and comes packed inside a grilled pita.

Maritime Lobster Roll

Blowers and Grafton

Blowers & Grafton is a Canadian East Coast-inspired street food and bar eatery.

This year, the team will be showcasing the best of a maritime staple: the decadent lobster roll.

Poutine

Fusion Food Indian Chinese Corner

This isn’t just any poutine… this fusion dish comes (chicken or Manchurian) with homemade gravy, cheese curds, and waffle fries.

The Creamy One

Chunk’d

Known for its hefty cookies loaded with M&Ms, chocolate chips, candy-coated pieces, and peanut butter cups, the team will be serving up one of the most popular cookies in the lineup: The Creamy One.

It’s a creamy, stuffed, cookies n’ cream monster.