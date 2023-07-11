Coming to Calgary’s 17th Avenue is The Wizard’s Den, a magical cocktail experience that you definitely don’t want to miss.

Cross through Platform 9 and 3/4 and allow yourself to get swept up in all of the sorcery, spells, and delicious concoctions.

Just like at Hogwarts or Diagon Alley, guests of this interactive experience will wear robes, sip mead, and learn the ancient art of potion-making from a skilled potion master.

From the same people behind the Lego-themed burger experience, this immersive event runs from October 14 until December 17.

Discover your very own secrets of perfecting your brew, whether they are for good…or for evil. Chant and stir your bubbling cauldron with friends and mix in a little unicorn dust while you do it.

This entire enchanted experience will take about 90 minutes.

The spellbinding time also includes one welcome drink and two potions to create.

Like the Triwizard Cup, this will be an event to remember, so bring your broom and join the adventure. There will even be options for family-friendly sessions.

The Wizard’s Den: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

When: October 14 until December 17, 2023

Where: 17th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $47 per person