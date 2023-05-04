FoodFood EventsFood News

Brick Burger: Lego-themed burger pop-up coming to Calgary

May 4 2023, 5:00 pm
There’s another one-of-a-kind themed pop-up heading to Calgary soon, and this one is for all the Lego fans out there: the Brick Burger experience.

It’s a pop-up burger concept that will be heading to Calgary for a limited time from December 9 to 10, 2023.

Billed as a “burger adventure” in an “immersive” and “whimsical” location on Bowness Road NW, the concept combines the world of Lego with a gourmet burger experience.

The menu will feature the option of either a beef patty, crispy chicken, or a veggie burger, all served on colourful, brick-like buns that have been made to look like pieces of Lego themselves.

The space itself will also transport diners to the world of Lego, with details like colourful brick walls, Lego-themed furniture, and a brick-building station.

The experience is family-friendly and will certainly appeal to kids, as well as adults who are kids at heart.

Tickets are $47 per person and include one burger and one soft drink, beer, or glass of wine.

Brick Burger Calgary

When: December 9 to 10, 2023
Where: Bowness Road NW
Tickets: $47 per person; buy tickets here

With files from Daryn Wright

