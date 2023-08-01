Calgary’s Vegan Night Market is kicking off this month!

The event date for this market, one of the best upcoming YYC food events, will be on Friday, August 25, at the Marda Loop Community Hall.

The market will have more than 30 vendors to explore, with popular food spots that include Oddburger, Vegan Popcorn Company, Padmanadi, and many more. There will also be live magic acts.

This event is being put on by Lokal, a platform that supports and empowers businesses and events like this one to succeed.

Whether you’re a vegan or you love meat, this night market will be a highlight of the summer, so be sure to check it out this month.

“Connect with like-minded individuals, enjoy scrumptious vegan treats, and support local musicians and entertainers, all under one roof,” the team stated on the market’s Eventbrite page.

Vegan Night Market

When: Friday, August 25 from 5 to 10 pm

Where: 3130 16th Street SW, Calgary

Cost: $3, buy tickets here

