Vietnam Now, a unique two-day Vietnamese-Canadian festival, is returning to Calgary next month.

Kicking off with one more day than last year, this International event will take place on August 18 and 19 at two different venues: nvrlnd and the Prairie Emporium.

This event looks to be a “representation and reflection of a new generation questioning and redefining diaspora and Vietnamese-ness.”

Showing the “other side” of Vietnam, there will be Vietnamese-inspired short films showcased, panel discussions, food and drink vendors, coffee and cocktails, giveaways, music, and more.

A mix of talented artists, filmmakers, chefs, and more will be showcasing their talents, like movies about Vietnam’s first female stunt coordinator and talented chefs from local spots like Pure Street Food and Mot To.

“We’re really excited to be back in Calgary, collaborating with old and new friends from the Vietnamese communities in Canada and Vietnam… to show that Vietnam goes beyond the Vietnam War, bánh mì, phở, and conical hats,” said Linh Phan, the organizer of the event, in a media release.

“It’s an opportunity for those in the community, as well as those outside of it, to discover what being Vietnamese now is all about; to change the perception of Vietnam; to build and uplift the community; and showcase some amazing talent!” added Phan.

Going beyond pho and banh mi, attendees will get to experience dynamic aspects of Vietnamese and Vietnamese-Canadian culture.

Get your tickets right now for this unique event.

When: August 18 and 19, 2023

Where: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $10; buy tickets here

