EventsNewsStampede

The Stampede hits new heights with the tallest travelling Ferris wheel

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jun 20 2022, 4:30 pm
The Stampede hits new heights with the tallest travelling Ferris wheel
Calgary Stampede
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
A showcase of unique headwear by Milliner Maria Curcic

Sat, June 25, 11:00am

A showcase of unique headwear by Milliner Maria Curcic
Roundup MusicFest

Wed, July 13, 3:00pm

Roundup MusicFest

With the arrival of a 150-foot Ferris wheel, you’ll be able to see the Calgary Stampede like never before this year.

The new addition to the Stampede — which is the tallest Ferris wheel in North America –will give riders a chance to see some amazing views of the mountains, the city, and the midway.

Calgary Stampede

Calgary Stampede (motherpixels/Instagram)

What better way to scout the lines for your next Stampede snack or event than on a record-setting.

And this isn’t one of those things that you’ll see at fairs across the country all summer, the Stampede is Superwheel’s only Canadian stop this year!

Ronnie Chua/Shutterstock

Get your midway tickets and everything else Stampede-related here!

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ Listed
+ News
+ Stampede
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.