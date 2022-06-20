The Stampede hits new heights with the tallest travelling Ferris wheel

With the arrival of a 150-foot Ferris wheel, you’ll be able to see the Calgary Stampede like never before this year.

The new addition to the Stampede — which is the tallest Ferris wheel in North America –will give riders a chance to see some amazing views of the mountains, the city, and the midway.

What better way to scout the lines for your next Stampede snack or event than on a record-setting.

And this isn’t one of those things that you’ll see at fairs across the country all summer, the Stampede is Superwheel’s only Canadian stop this year!

Get your midway tickets and everything else Stampede-related here!