Things are going to be “burnin’ up” in Calgary this summer, with one of our favourite American boy bands announcing they’ll be hitting the Stampede stage.

The Scotiabank Saddledome posted the announcement to Instagram Monday morning.

“The 2024 Stampede lineup just got Much Better because the @jonasbrothers are headed to the Scotiabank Saddledome! If you’re a Sucker for a good time you won’t want to miss this show!” reads the post.

The show will take place toward the end of “The Greatest Show on Earth” on July 13.

Local presale tickets are set to begin at 10 am MT on February 13 until Wednesday February 14 at 10 pm. For more information, click here.

There are a ton more concerts to watch for in Calgary this year, including Luke Bryan and so many others.

Jonas Brothers in Calgary

When: Saturday, July 13, 2024

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Presale begins on February 13 and can be purchased here