Looking for the best Thai food in Calgary?

When it comes to bright, delicious comfort food, nothing hits quite like Thai food. Pad Thai is obviously extremely popular but there’s so much more to it, from spicy and sour soups to colourful curries.

Fragrant, steaming, spicy, sweet, and loaded with tender meat and fresh vegetables, here’s our list of where to find the best Thai food in Calgary.

Jurhee’s Thai Place

Definitely one of the most well-known Thai places in YYC, this spot specializes in soups, appetizers, curries, and more. The family even owns a gorgeous resort on the beautiful Gulf of Thailand.

Address: 2055 16th Avenue NW, Calgary

White Elephant Thai Cuisine

Located in the Airports Travellers Inn, this colourful spot offers traditional Thai food, like salad rolls and Pad Thai, in a comfortable setting.

Address: 1808 19th Street NE, Calgary

Thai Sa-On

The name means beautiful and delicate, and there are over 100 dishes on the menu here that showcase just that.

Address: 351 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Tuk Tuk Thai

With 10 different locations around the city, Tuk Tuk Thai is a reliable go-to spot for many looking for the best Thai food in Calgary. An easy delivery decision as well, the dishes here come in an adorable folded box that unfolds into the perfect bowl.

Address: Various locations

Address: 615 17th Avenue SW, Calgary,

This is a no-frills Thai restaurant with all of the classic favourites done right, conveniently located right on Macleod Trail. With tons of mid-day specials, this is a very good spot when you’re feeling like Thai at lunchtime.

Address: 8835 Macleod Trail SW #110, Calgary

Khao San Thai

Eat amazing Thai food on the sunny patio or in the intimate interior at Khao San Thai.

Address: 1314 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Black Pepper

Black Pepper Asian Street Fair is a concept for Asian street food in Calgary.

Located at 110-1414 8th Street SW in downtown YYC, this spot specializes in cuisine from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and, you guessed it, Thailand.

Street food from each of these countries varies, and the menu here offers them all, from skewers to sushi rolls to noodle bowls.

Address: 110-1414 8th Street SW, Calgary

