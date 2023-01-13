Calgary is home to some amazing gems, longstanding classics, and under-the-radar establishments when it comes to stellar food and beverage.

We’re doing the digging for you by highlighting the best local destinations to check out in each neighbourhood (if you haven’t already).

Here are our Dished Neighbourhood Gems for Calgary’s East Village.

It feels like some of the best food areas and nightlife hot spots in cities around the world are the stretches along the river. The combination of views, walking paths, people-watching, patios, and more all make it one of the most desirable spots to grab a drink or a bite to eat. One of YYC’s most appealing riverfront spaces also has some great spots.

In Calgary, that’s the community of East Village.

This neighbourhood is known for indie music venues, walking paths, bike lanes, theatres, hip cafes, art installations, and more. There are also some incredible places to eat, many of which are considered the best in the city.

Calgary has iconic streets like Stephen Avenue, mostly made up of chain restaurants (nothing wrong with that, just saying), or 17th, which seems to change by day (easygoing, friendly) and night (vibrant, busy), but it’s this unique space, between 3rd Street E, the Bow River, the train tracks, and Inglewood, that feels like one of Calgary’s most walkable communities ideal for enjoying the outdoors and hopping from restaurant to restaurant.

Several food hubs, unique fried chicken joints, breakfast spots, fine dining restaurants, and rooftop patios with exceptional views all make deciding where to eat a very difficult choice.

Here are some of our favourite food and drink gems in Calgary’s East Village.

This French-style bistro is the place in East Village for martinis, local craft beer, and a large food menu that combines French sensibilities with modern pub food.

Address: Verve Building – 612 5th Street SE, Calgary

Connie and John’s pizza has six massive pies on the menu. The best part? You can get them as half and half as well.

Perfectly cupped pepperoni and freshly cut pineapple chunks top these pizzas which are made even better with the assortment of dips you can order with them. The snack and sides menu can’t be ignored either, with wings, salads, breadsticks, and more. If you need a riverfront picnic idea, this is the way to go.

Address: Simmons Building – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

This is one of the new restaurants from 2022 that made one of the biggest splashes on the YYC food scene.

This absolutely massive Latin American restaurant is a must-try, from the food to the drinks that come from the open kitchen concept to the hip bar featuring a menu of traditional comfort food dishes. Each colourful dish is spectacularly plated and a work of art that feels right at home in the cultured East Village.

Address: 421 Riverfront Avenue, Calgary

Hidden cafe: Luke’s Central Library

Lukes Central Library serves coffee, baked goods, sandwiches and soups, and even house-made soft-serve ice cream.

This much-loved cafe and eatery is tucked away on 1M inside Calgary’s visually stunning Central Library. Because of its location, it feels like a hidden gem, but it’s really one of the coolest spots in town.

Packed sandwiches with housemade jams and fresh veggies are found on the menu here, along with unique soups, freshly squeezed lemonades, and delicious baked goods.

There’s even a patio here to enjoy a summer drink in the sun, like the yuzu lemonade with rosemary.

Address: 802 3rd Street SE, Calgary

CHIX Eggshop is a popular neighbourhood diner and fried chicken joint in Calgary. It’s tucked away all the way in the corner of East Village and is easily missed but never should be.

Menu items include gluten-free fried chicken options, breakfast bowls, and so many incredible sandwiches, like the Cheese Louise made with folded scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese curds, and dill ranch.

This is also home to the “Clucking Crazy Good Caesar” which has a slightly spicier take on the classic recipe, and the garnish tastes as good as the drink, topped with deep-fried bacon.

Address: ALT Hotel – 624 6th Avenue SE, Calgary

Rustic bakery: Sidewalk Citizen Bakery

Sidewalk Citizen Bakery is a staple in YYC, with several locations around the city. This one feels particularly special because it’s found in the rustic-industrial Simmons Building, next to the riverfront pathway.

It’s an excellent start to a walk to Kensington or Prince’s Island Park, whether you’re just getting a chocolate croissant or something larger, like a grilled cheese and honey sandwich with banana bread on the side.

Address: Simmons Building – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Sultry fried chicken: Strip Joint Chicken

This is a strip club-themed-fried chicken joint in Calgary’s East Village. That’s enough of a selling point right?

Chicken tenders dripping in multiple sauces and covered in crispy skin, jalapeños, and Cheetos are just the tip of the iceberg (or stripper pole).

Chickoyaki, Peanuts Be Jelly, Big parma, and Pickle Tickle are just a few of the options on the menu here.

Address: 312 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Another spot on the list is located at the Simmons Building, but this one isn’t inside but right on top. We have to include Rooftop Bar @ Simmons because it might have the best patio view in the entire city.

Overlooking the rover here in East Village, this spot is packed in the summer with people enjoying pizza, drinks, local beer, and hot vibes in the sun.

Keep an eye out for outdoor concerts because this patio also becomes a stage from time to time.

Address: Simmons Building – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Quality fast food: Alley Burger

This is a quick spot with a small menu of fantastic burger options. There are only three burger options here, with the occasional feature offering.

There is the Alley Burger with Alberta pork sausage patty with local cheese curds and piri piri aioli, the Whole Truck Burger with an Alberta beef patty with cheese curds, lettuce, sliced pickles, tomatoes, and piri piri aioli, and the Impossible Burger.

Of course, there are also snacks like poutine, fries, salad, dip, and more.

Enjoying the shining sun and rushing river is the charm of this neighbourhood, and a quick burger allows you to get right back to it.

Address: Simmons Building – 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Historic tavern: The King Eddy

This historic tavern that often features live music has a nostalgic vibe because it’s located inside the King Edward Hotel which is more than 100 years old.

Amazingly, the interior is as updated as the bar food which makes this one of the coolest spots in East Village. Watch the Flames, catch a concert, or just pop in for King Eddy Burger topped with two house-ground beef patties, smoked gouda, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles, and KE sauce.

Address: 438 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Intimate fine dining: Eight

Eight is one of the most exclusive dining experiences in the entire city and it’s tucked away right here in EV.

This high-concept experience, set inside NUPO, books seasonally and way in advance. it’s called Eight because there are only eight different seats available for this coursed dinner, prepared and served right at the kitchen bar. This is a show and a culinary destination worth travelling (and waiting) for.

Address: 631 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

