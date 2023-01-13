10 of the wildest, most unique pizzas you can get in Calgary
Give us a classic pepperoni or margherita pizza any day of the week and we’re happy.
Sometimes though, our curiosity – and pursuit of culinary innovation – gets the better of us, and we go looking for weirdo pizzas – the ones with oddball toppings, strange flavour combinations, or the pies done in styles less commonly found here in Calgary.
The unique pizzas of the world deserve some time in the spotlight, after all.
From pasta-inspired pizzas to smoked salmon, these are the wildest pies we’ve seen slinging in the city.
Sweet Corns and Honey Butter Chips
View this post on Instagram
It’s hard to pick which one of the Korean-inspired pizzas to include here. The Korean Beef Bulgogi and the Pizza Dog are incredible, but we had to go with the sweet option topped with delicious honey butter chips. This thing has alfredo sauce, onion, jalapeño, mozzarella, parmesan, and parsley.
Pro tip: you can get half-and-half pizzas here, and you should do it.
Address: 24 4th Street NE, Calgary
Smoked Salmon Pizza
View this post on Instagram
Posto has quite a few wild creations, many of them without names, but the ingredients speak for themselves. Inspired by the BC-loving classic meal, this pie is topped with smoked salmon, pickled onion, capers, and arugula.
Address: 1014 8th Street SW, Calgary
French Onion Pizza
View this post on Instagram
If you’re a fan of the classic French onion soup and pizza (who isn’t?), then this is an ingenious combination of the two. The soup is made with caramelized onion, greyure cheese, and red wine jus, and why wouldn’t that make for a great pizza? Add some fior di latte, and you have this wonderful creation.
Address: 2509 14th Street SW, Calgary
Harvest Moon
View this post on Instagram
If you’re on the hunt for a veggie pizza that’s also wild, then this is the spot. Why should meat lovers get all the fun? This thing is topped with butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, aged white cheddar, pumpkin seeds, maple syrup, and chili flakes.
Address: 2600 Portland Street SE #1070, Calgary
Mission Pizza
View this post on Instagram
Making natural and organic flatbreads, this spot has some wild meat and veggie options.
We chose the Mission, named after the neighbourhood, because it’s topped with chimichurri, mozzarella, carrot and beetroot slaw, and rosemary. We’ve never really seen that before.
There are also some out-of-the-box features here from time to time, like the Morrocan-style slaw topped pie with local organic root vegetables and Argentinian steak sauce.
Address: 2511 17th Avenue SW, Calgary
Tartufo
View this post on Instagram
If you’re after a rich, decadent, and unique-tasting pizza, then the Tartufo at this classic Italian pizza restaurant is a must.
It has fontina cheese which is incredible enough, but also mozzarella, Parmigiano, and shaved black truffles. It is also topped with an egg yolk.
Address: 1147 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary
Zucchini Pizza
View this post on Instagram
This is a fresh pizza with an interesting look and taste. The base is a pine nut pesto, the cheese is goat, and the entire thing is layered with zucchini. To brighten up the entire pie, there are also pine nuts, mint, and a squeeze of lemon on top.
Address: 6455 Macleod Trail SW #1133, Calgary
Carbonara Pizza
View this post on Instagram
Located in Calgary’s bustling Sunalta community, the pizzas here are classic and contemporary, and this play on the classic pasta dish is a great example.
Made with the classic carbonara ingredients, this pizza is made with parmesan cream, mozzarella, guanciale, carbonara sauce, and black pepper.
Address: 1901-10th Avenue SW Calgary
Donair Pizza
This is one of the most iconic Calgary Meals with a history and reputation. Loaded with double portions of donair meat, sweet sauce, cheddar and mozza cheese, this thing is a donair lover’s dream. Classic tomatoes and red onions are available to make it fully traditional, but that’s optional.
Address: 176 Bedford Drive NE #7, Calgary
Mike’s Big Pickle
View this post on Instagram
Pizza Face is one of the coolest pizza concepts in YYC (from the same team behind the outstanding DOP), and this pickle pizza is definitely a unique pizza in Calgary.
Made with creamy garlic sauce, mozzarella, crunchy pickles, olive oil, and dill, this thing is fresh and tangy and makes for a great pizza without ever feeling like a gimmick.
With files from Daryn Wright