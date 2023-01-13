10 of the wildest, most unique pizzas you can get in Calgary

Give us a classic pepperoni or margherita pizza any day of the week and we’re happy.

Sometimes though, our curiosity – and pursuit of culinary innovation – gets the better of us, and we go looking for weirdo pizzas – the ones with oddball toppings, strange flavour combinations, or the pies done in styles less commonly found here in Calgary.

The unique pizzas of the world deserve some time in the spotlight, after all.

From pasta-inspired pizzas to smoked salmon, these are the wildest pies we’ve seen slinging in the city.

Sweet Corns and Honey Butter Chips

Jinbar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JINBARYYC (@jinbaryyc)

It’s hard to pick which one of the Korean-inspired pizzas to include here. The Korean Beef Bulgogi and the Pizza Dog are incredible, but we had to go with the sweet option topped with delicious honey butter chips. This thing has alfredo sauce, onion, jalapeño, mozzarella, parmesan, and parsley.

Pro tip: you can get half-and-half pizzas here, and you should do it.

Address: 24 4th Street NE, Calgary

Instagram

Smoked Salmon Pizza

Posto Pizzeria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Posto Pizzeria & Bar (@postocalgary)

Posto has quite a few wild creations, many of them without names, but the ingredients speak for themselves. Inspired by the BC-loving classic meal, this pie is topped with smoked salmon, pickled onion, capers, and arugula.

Address: 1014 8th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

French Onion Pizza

Actually Pretty Good

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Actually Pretty Good (@actuallyprettygood)

With files from Daryn Wright