The sixth annual Shake, Stir & Strainbow! is back to celebrate Pride month here in Alberta.

This year, over 60 restaurants and bars in Calgary, Edmonton, and the Rocky Mountains will be taking part, creating themed cocktails to sip on between August 4 and 25.

The annual Shake, Stir & Strainbow! campaign is to support a provincewide queer charity. Since starting in 2018, this fundraiser initiative has raised over $35,000 for the Skipping Stone Foundation, providing year-round programming and support systems for gender-diverse and trans youth across Alberta.

“We are always excited for August to roll around thanks to Shake, Stir & Strainbow! and all of the fun cocktails people can sip in cities like Edmonton and Calgary for our cause,” said Lindsay Peace, Skipping Stone’s founder, in a media release.

“It also helps to foster inclusivity and diversity through conversations from restaurant owners to service staff to patrons and I think that is a truly wonderful thing.”

Just a few of the participating establishments include Major Tom in Calgary, which was named the Best Restaurants in Canada, and Campio Brewing in Edmonton, a contemporary brewpub that has its own brand of house-made beers.

Each spot will be serving feature cocktails where at least $1 of each drink sold will be donated to the Skipping Stone Foundation.

“It’s hard to believe this is our sixth year of doing this Pride-themed cocktail fundraiser for our friends at Skipping Stone,” said Dan Clapson, co-founder of Eat North, in the release.

“The amount of creativity from bartenders across the province never ceases to amaze us and, on behalf of Eat North, I thank them [for] helping support this cause that is near and dear to my heart,” Clapson added.

“With Eat North being a partially queer-owned business, we feel like it is important to support and give back to the queer community in Alberta (and beyond) in a variety of ways.”

“Shake, Stir & Strainbow has become an annual cornerstone of our queer community efforts and I can’t wait to try some of this year’s drinks in Calgary, Edmonton and the Rockies,” Clapson added.

These really are some of the best spots in Alberta, and to see all of the participants and what cocktails they’ll be stirring and shaking up, visit the website here.