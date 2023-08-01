Alberta on the Plate is back for its fifth year.

Taking place from August 11 to 20, this is a popular provincewide dine-around festival that’s a calendar highlight for foodies all over Alberta.

There are over 100 unique restaurants in 27 different Alberta communities that aim to highlight more than 200 farms and producers by using certain ingredients and dishes.

Participating restaurants will be offering fixed-price menus showcasing these local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.

“This slate of participating establishments showcases the local flavours that influence each region of the province,” said Rheannon Green, the director of finer details at Food Tourism Strategies, in a media release.

“From the Indigenous peoples who shaped our land to the immigration influences of the French, Ukrainian, Chinese, and Vietnamese, the Alberta terroir is shaped by the people as much as by the land which is reflected in the diversity of the restaurants, food products and culinary creators across Alberta.”

There are more than 40 participating restaurants in Calgary, like JinBar, Lulu Bar, and River Cafe, as well as more than 10 in both Edmonton (RGE Road, May, etc.) and Southern Alberta, and plenty of others in the north, central, and Rocky Mountain areas.

For a full list of participating restaurants, check out the festival’s website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta on the Plate (@abontheplate)

Alberta on the Plate

When: August 11 to 20, 2023

Instagram