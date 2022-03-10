11 great places to grab a bite to eat at the Calgary International Airport

Travelling seems to be open up for people, and with so many amazing cheap deals, you might be spending some more time at the Calgary International Airport.

More time at the airport means more time to kill.

Whether you’re way too early for your flight, waiting on a delayed flight, or looking to celebrate your vacation early, you’ll want to know the best places to go to.

Luckily, we’ve made a list so you know exactly where to go, depending on where your gate is of course.

Here are eleven of the best food spots in the Calgary International Airport.

Chili’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chili’s Grill & Bar (@chilis)

Of course this iconic airport spot made the list. This is where you go for drinks between flights to celebrate, or to enjoy mix-and-match fajitas at completely inappropriate times. Going to this airport Chili’s is less of a decision as it is a necessary tradition.

Vin Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC Calgary Int’l Airport (@fly_yyc)

Not only is Vin Room the place to go for globally inspired tapas and an extensive wine menu, but it’s also the best place to go if you’re travelling with your dog. Whatever you get, if you bring your pooch, they’ll be treated to a complimentary three-course menu.

Yakima Social Kitchen + Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yakima Social Kitchen + Bar (@yakimayyc)

This unique menu takes inspiration from Indigenous, Asian, and North American cuisine. If you’re staying at the Calgary Marriott In-Terminal Airport Hotel, then definitely check out this cocktail bar and restaurant.

Bearspaw Café

If you haven’t been to the Calgary International Airport in a couple of years, you probably haven’t seen this place. The Bearspaw Cafe is the newest eatery here and a great place to recharge with one of its breakfast sandwiches, coffees, and teas.

Belgian Beer Café

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Belgian Beer Cafe YEG (@belgianbeercafeyeg)

Calling all beer lovers! The menu here has a wide variety of Belgian beers and an extensive menu of Belgian-inspired cuisine. Take a trip here before you take a trip elsewhere, unless it’s to Belgium, that you’re better off waiting.

BK Whopper Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger King Canada (@burgerkingcan)

We all know of Burger King and its famous Whopper sandwich, and this cool spot is like a charming, classy version of the regular food spot. Sit down and treat yourself to a Flame Grilled Chicken Burger, or a BK premium Extra Long Fish Sandwich. It’s a Whopper bar, you kind of have to at least check it out.

The Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wolfgang Puck (@wolfgangpuck)

Wolfgang Puck is a global icon of the food world, and the Calgary International Airport is lucky to have one of his food spots. Many of his signature dishes can be found on the menu here, as well as newly created global comfort fare.

LB Taphouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YYC Calgary Int’l Airport (@fly_yyc)

With hearty breakfasts, comfort food lunches, delicious dinners, and a wide range of award-winning craft beer, this is a great pub-style experience you can find at the airport.

Vino Volo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vino Volo YYC (@vinovoloyyc)

The best part about this wine bar isn’t just the large selection of wines from across the world, or casual fine dining eats like smoked salmon rolls and a brie and prosciutto sandwiches. The best part might be that they also package them to go if you’d rather enjoy it on your flight.

The Burger Federation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Burger Federation (@theburgerfederation_nederland)

Nothing cures the airport blues like a great burger, and this isn’t your average joint. Standard cheeseburgers, as well as creative burgers inspired by cuisine all over the world, are found on the menu here. There are also plenty of salads, appetizers, and sides to keep things interesting.

Bistro On The Bow

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bistro on the Bow (@bistroonthebow)

This spot located in Arrivals is a massive space that has the energy of a busy summer patio. Quick dishes of all kinds are served here, along with a well-stocked bar, so really this is just the place when you don’t know exactly what you want but you know you want something.