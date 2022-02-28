Russian-made liquor products are now blocked in Alberta

Alberta is joining the ranks of other Canadian provinces by hitting Russia where it hurts – in their liquor exports.

According to a release, Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) is no longer accepting new stock of Russian-made liquor products, effective immediately. Also, it will not sell any current stock to retailers.

The Albertan government directed AGLC to “take these immediate steps as a sign of condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”

“Alberta stands in solidarity with the citizens of Ukraine and we will support those fighting against tyranny any way we can,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a release.

Alberta stands with #Ukraine. We have directed the @AGLC to suspend the purchasing and sale of all Russian-made products.https://t.co/t6xiqCmONT — Jason Kenney 🇺🇦 (@jkenney) February 27, 2022



“I encourage all Albertans to do what they can to support Ukraine by making a donation or supporting some of the many Ukrainian-Canadian-owned businesses in the province,” he said.

“To the citizens of Ukraine fighting for their freedom and the many Albertans with deep Ukrainian roots, please know Alberta’s government stands with you and we will take any steps we can to denounce the Russian invasion and support a free, democratic Ukraine.”

Alberta will also be donating $1-million contribution to the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, to help provide humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

Alberta follows BC’s immediate halt on the sale and import of Russian liquor products. Both Ontario and Manitoba also made the decision to remove Russian products from store shelves.