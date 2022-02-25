Ontario pulls Russian-made liquor from LCBO shelves after invasion

Ontario has directed LCBOs to remove Russian-made liquor from their shelves after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tweeted the directive on Friday shortly after Premier Doug Ford mentioned that it was in the works at a press conference.

Ontario joins Canada’s allies in condemning the Russian government’s act of aggression against the Ukrainian people, and will direct the LCBO to withdraw all products produced in Russia from store shelves.

#StandwithUkraine — Peter Bethlenfalvy (@PBethlenfalvy) February 25, 2022

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca wrote an open letter to the LCBO on Friday calling for it to pull Russian-made spirits from store shelves.

Ford said that he had been in talks with the finance minister to pull these products since Thursday.