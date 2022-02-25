NewsWorld News

Ontario pulls Russian-made liquor from LCBO shelves after invasion

Feb 25 2022, 9:15 pm
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

Ontario has directed LCBOs to remove Russian-made liquor from their shelves after Russia invaded Ukraine on Thursday.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tweeted the directive on Friday shortly after Premier Doug Ford mentioned that it was in the works at a press conference.

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca wrote an open letter to the LCBO on Friday calling for it to pull Russian-made spirits from store shelves.

Ford said that he had been in talks with the finance minister to pull these products since Thursday.

 

