News

Massive outpouring of support for Ukraine at Vancouver rally (PHOTOS)

Aly Laube
Aly Laube
|
Feb 26 2022, 9:41 pm
Massive outpouring of support for Ukraine at Vancouver rally (PHOTOS)
John Delaney/Daily Hive

Thousands gathered at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Saturday afternoon to demand justice for Ukraine.

They will be marching from there to Canada Place, and will continue their parade around the downtown core.

The organizers were Ukrainian, but countless Vancouverites attended as well. Cars passing by honked to show their love for Ukraine, which is being attacked relentlessly by Russian forces. 

Posts on social media showed demonstrators chanting, playing music, and holding signs. 

They also got to listen to speeches from politicians and community leaders, among them MLA David Eby, MP Taleeb Noormohamed, and others. 

The march is happening on Saturday, February 26, but there are more solidarity efforts being planned across the country.

Signs of support for Ukraine can be spotted all over the city, with BC Place and City Hall lit up in blue and yellow and Russian liquor off the shelves in BC Liquor Stores.

Anyone unable to attend who still wants to make a difference is encouraged to donate and write letters to their elected officials asking Canada to send more resources to Ukraine.

Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds did exactly that this week, vowing to match $1 million in donations to Ukraine to provide double the funds.


Organizers told Daily Hive Vancouver police will be on site to help with crowd control.

 

Police said they had extra officers on-hand to mitigate the traffic disruptions caused by the protest.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Aly LaubeAly Laube
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT