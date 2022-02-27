Canada commits to $25M worth of military support for Ukraine

Canada’s support for Ukraine amidst a Russian invasion is getting some more teeth this weekend.

On Sunday, February 27, government officials confirmed that Canada would be providing support beyond imposing sanctions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly shared on Twitter that Canada would be delivering “an additional $25M worth of protective gear” after Ukraine asked for more equipment like helmets, night vision goggles, body armour, and gas masks to keep its soldiers safe.

Ukraine has asked for more equipment to keep their soldiers safe. They need helmets, body armour and gas masks. Canada is delivering just that with an additional $25M worth of protective gear. And there will be more. — Mélanie Joly (@melaniejoly) February 27, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed Minister Joly’s statements on Twitter, saying that Canadian Forces would be providing airlift support to help transport the supplies to Ukraine and “address other NATO needs.”

“As we continue to respond to President Putin’s brazen disregard for international law and human rights, we’ll be there for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people,” Trudeau wrote.

To help the people of Ukraine defend themselves, we're sending them additional military supplies that have been requested – including night vision goggles, body armour, gas masks, and helmets. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 27, 2022

Earlier in the day, Canada announced that its airspace would indefinitely prohibit all Russian aircraft.

On Saturday, Canada highlighted its commitment with other G7 nations to paralyze the assets of Russia’s central bank, freezing transactions, and making it impossible to liquidate its assets. Also, Russian oligarchs will be prohibited from using their financial assets on G7 markets.