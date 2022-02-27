Ukraine's new international legion is calling out for volunteers

As the world watches the situation unfolding in Ukraine, the country has announced that it’s welcoming volunteers to its International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

“Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order…I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries,” wrote Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter.

“Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too.”

Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries. Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 27, 2022

🇺🇦 President @ZelenskyyUa announced formation of a new unit — the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine. He appealed to foreigners who want to help #Ukraine to #StopRussianAggression 💪🏻

❗Details: https://t.co/5psEefl7lg#StopRussianAggression #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/EN1XDWi6P9 — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) February 27, 2022

If you are a military & want to help #Ukraine.

You have such a chance. Join us in the war against #Russia. A foreign legion is already being formed in Ukraine. To find out detailed information & join the ranks of the #Ukrainian army, contact the Embassy of Ukraine in your country — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) February 27, 2022

Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun said on Twitter “if you are a military and want to help Ukraine, you have such a chance.”

Of course, Canadians don’t have to join a legion to show their support, although that’s now an option.

You can donate to support humanitarian aide like Ryan Reynolds, or even donate cryptocurrency to support Ukraine’s defence.