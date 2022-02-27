NewsCanadaWorld News

Ukraine's new international legion is calling out for volunteers

Sarah Anderson
Feb 27 2022, 8:06 pm
Bumble Dee/Shutterstock

As the world watches the situation unfolding in Ukraine, the country has announced that it’s welcoming volunteers to its International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

“Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order…I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries,” wrote Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter.

“Together we defeated Hitler, and we will defeat Putin, too.”

Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun said on Twitter “if you are a military and want to help Ukraine, you have such a chance.”

Of course, Canadians don’t have to join a legion to show their support, although that’s now an option.

You can donate to support humanitarian aide like Ryan Reynolds, or even donate cryptocurrency to support Ukraine’s defence.

