BC puts "immediate halt" on sale and import of Russian liquor products

BC is putting an immediate halt on the sale and import of Russian liquor products.

The news was announced in a statement by Deputy Premier and Minister of Public Safety Mike Farnworth.

“We stand with those who want to live in peace and against those who commit deplorable and illegal acts of aggression.”

Earlier today, BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon called on the BC NDP to remove Russian products from BC liquor stores.

Falcon called for an immediate removal of products in stores, and a stoppage on imports of Russian liquor products.

Ontario and Manitoba have also made the decision to remove Russian products from store shelves.

The five major brands of Russian-produced liquor products include:

Russian Standard Vodka

Beluga Noble Russian Vodka

Russian Standard Premium Vodka

Baikal Vodka

Baltika 7 Beer

Our @bcndp government has put an immediate halt to the importing and sale of Russian liquor products from BC Liquor Stores and BC liquor distribution centres. We stand with those who want to live in peace and against those who commit deplorable and illegal acts of aggression. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) February 25, 2022

“We should do all we can to support the people of Ukraine and not benefit [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s regime while this unprovoked aggression continues,” said Falcon in a statement.

He went on to say that he called on “Premier [John] Horgan and the NDP to take this action this morning” as other provincial governments in Ontario and Manitoba have already made the move.

“I don’t know what the government is waiting for.”

At a press conference earlier today, Horgan issued condemnation against the Russian government for the situation that is continuing to escalate in Europe.