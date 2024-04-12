From prairie sunsets and a burgeoning food scene to friendly neighbours and so much more, there are a ton of great reasons to love Calgary.

With people from all over the country flocking to the city, it doesn’t look like we have to convince many people that it’s a great place to be, but if you’re wondering, here are 10 reasons why moving to Calgary will change your life.

The mountains

Not only do the mountains make the perfect backdrop to the city skyline, but they are also easy to get to and can be a great escape from the city when you need it. With spots like Bragg Creek, Canmore, and Banff anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours away, they’re an easy day trip to fit into your busy schedule.

The foodie scene

Calgary’s food scene is nothing to snuff at these days. With tons of incredible restaurants, it’s been making its mark on the culinary scene. From incredible stacked pancakes at Monki Bistro to loaded Nachos at Madison’s 1212, you’ll find so many ways to satisfy every craving.

The sun

If you’ve been living on the coast for a while, you might not be used to seeing the sun, and we have so much of it on the prairies. You’ll find it’s a really great mood booster!

The stunning skies

If you’re on social media, you’ll notice #albertaskies gets quite a bit of traction, and there’s a reason why! From sunsets and sunrises to magical northern light displays, you’ll find yourself looking up a lot in this city.

Free pancake breakfasts

While there’s a lot to love about Stampede, one thing you can always count on is a delicious free breakfast every day of the week while the show is in full swing in July. You can keep up to date with all the planned breakfasts on the Stampede pancake breakfast calendar here.

You can have a livestock animal for emotional support

It couldn’t be more fitting that in a city with a nickname like Cowtown, citizens can own livestock within city limits. Not only that, but you can also keep hens in your backyard if you’d like to start producing your own eggs for breakfast!

The camping

Camping is a big pastime in Calgary, and there are so many great campsites to choose from. It’s so popular that people tend to reserve their favourite sites months in advance, so if you plan on being here through the summertime, you’ll want to get started early!

Western hospitality/friendly neighbours

It’s not just a stereotype; people are much more friendly in Calgary. You’ll have no problem getting to know your new neighbours, and expect some friendly smiles during your walks around the city.

There’s no provincial sales tax

That shopping splurge will hurt your wallet just a little bit less in Alberta, but it makes a difference!

It’s “rat-free”

Unlike other major cities that people love to visit, like Paris and New York City, you’ll never have to worry about a rat scurrying across your path since rats have been illegal in Alberta since 1950.