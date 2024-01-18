Parks Canada is opening up 2024 Alberta camping reservations soon

The great outdoors is calling! Parks Canada is opening up camping reservations for 2024 in Alberta soon, with some locations ready as early as next week.

That’s months earlier than how it was for the 2023 camping season when reservations launched on March 12 due to the agency moving its reservations system to a new platform.

When will camping reservations open for national parks in Alberta?

Reservations for Banff National Park open up on January 26 at 8 am, with backcountry camping reservations available to book starting on January 29 at 8 am.

Those looking to camp in Jasper National Park can try to get their dates starting January 30 at 8 am, with backcountry camping reservations opening up on February 1 at 8 am.

Elk Island National Park, Waterton Lakes National Park, and Wood Buffalo National Park camping reservations will all begin at 8 am on January 24.

Outside of Alberta, popular sites in BC will also be available in January, with Yoho National Park camping sites up for grabs come January 23, while Glacier National Park and Mount Revelstoke National Park will open up for booking on January 19.

Ontario sites will open up a little later than those in the west, with Parks Canada camping sites rolling out on February 5.

You can check out all of the 2024 Parks Canada camping reservation opening dates here.

Canadians looking forward to a trip to a national park this year will also be paying a little bit more due to a fee increase that went into effect on New Year’s Day.

Do you plan on making camping reservations through Parks Canada in 2024? Let us know in the comments below.