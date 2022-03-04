If you love nachos, you have to get to Madison’s 1212 in Calgary.

This Inglewood spot has 11 different kinds of craft nachos, a paradise for lovers of the staple bar food perfect for sharing or having all to yourself.

These creations are made with a single layer of house-fried corn chips and topped in intriguing and unique ways.

The standard Mexican-style nachos at Madison 1212 is a traditional interpretation but still made with care and amazing ingredients.

Pulled pork, Monterey jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, enchilada sauce, and greek yogurt are all toppings, and can also be made vegan.

After that, the nachos are anything but traditional.

Have you ever tried ahi tuna poke nachos or vegan tomato basil nachos? Here it’s just one of the many nacho dishes regular know and love already.

The Korean nachos come standard with delicious bulgogi beef, gochujang aioli, kimchi, mozzarella, spring onions, a sunny side up egg, and topped with sesame seeds.

There are even decadent and rich lobster nachos, drizzled with fontina cheese, buttery lobster, Cajun mayo, pico de gallo, and a traditional lemon wedge.

Perogi, the spicy ring of fire, and gooey-gooey mac and cheese nachos are also must-try nacho platters, to name a few.

A fancier nacho dish might be the wild mushroom and truffle, made with pesto-infused wild mushrooms, goat cheese crumble, arugula, and truffle aioli.

The rest of the menu at Madison’s 1212 is worth getting into as well, with an equally creative pizza and poke menu.

Craft nachos, healthy poke bowls, pizza, salads, cocktails, and more are all epic at this cool restaurant with an amazing summer patio.

Try this spot out and bring a group to try as many nachos dishes as possible.

Madison 1212

Address: 1212 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram