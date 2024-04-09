A Canadian park was just named the best stargazing spot in the world

If the recent solar eclipse sparked an interest in astronomy and you can’t get enough, you might want to visit this incredible Canadian park for the best possible stargazing views.

Inghams, a UK-based travel company, released a list of the best places for stargazing worldwide, and a Canadian spot ranked first!

Waterton-Glacier International Park in Alberta came out on top, beating out 19 other spots around the world.

The ranking was determined based on Google Reviews scores, All Trails scores, and average monthly searches.

The Alberta spot scored remarkably high on all counts, coming out just below a perfect five rating at 4.9 stars on Google and 4.8 on All Trails.

It was the only Canadian park to make the list, with other notable locations coming out of South Korea, Greece and the United States.

The website also added that part of Waterton’s charm is its lesser-known status.

“Coupled with the fact that it remains fairly unknown in terms of Google search volumes, this Dark Sky park offers star gazers a peaceful and unforgettable adventure.”

Locals know that Waterton is a bit of a hidden gem and often offers a quieter visitor experience compared to other Alberta mountain towns.

