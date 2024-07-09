Diplo spotted at popular Calgary fitness studio

It’s been a busy 24 hours in Calgary with a couple of big celebrity sightings around the city, including popular American DJ Diplo.

Diplo was spotted at one of the city’s most popular fitness studios, with Hot Shop sharing a photo of the DJ posing with instructors on Tuesday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HotShop Hot Yoga, Spin & Barre (@hotshopyyc)

He must be a fan of the heat, as Daily Hive discovered he attended a hot yoga flow and reset class despite the city facing a major heatwave.

Diplo was in Calgary for Stampede this year, having performed at Badlands on Monday night.

That’s not the only celebrity sighting in the city this week; Flo Rida was also spotted partying at Papi nightclub after his show at Cowboys on Monday.

Have you seen any popular faces around town lately? Let us know in the comments!