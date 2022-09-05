Don’t wear white after Labour Day and don’t miss out on these extremely cool Calgary food events coming this week.

The weather is still great, and the fantastic selection of epic food and beverage events continuing into September looks even better.

September has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like this week’s cheap Italian food day, dinner sessions, and beer parties.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week in September.

To celebrate its 130th birthday (wow!), it’s having a pretty fun throwback deal at the 4916 130th Avenue SE Supermercato spot.

On Thursday, September 8 from 2 to 6 pm, Lina’s is bringing back hot food prices from 1996.

These 1996 tavola calda prices include cheap deals like regular portions of classic and vegetarian lasagna for just $5, $2 pizza slices, as well as free samples and free birthday cake.

When: Thursday, September 8 from 2 to 6 pm

Where: 4916 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free entry

Blue Jay Dinner Sessions

This popular dinner series is celebrating the Canadian Country Music Awards and this one should be a great one.

Eight Canadian country musicians will be performing in two sets of songwriters’ rounds as a special coursed dinner prepared and served by some of Alberta’s top chefs, like Tracy Little of Sauvage in Canmore and Rogelio Herrera of Alloy and Matthew Batey of Teatro in Calgary.

When: Thursday, September 8 from 7 to 10:30 pm; Friday, September 9 from 7 to 10:30 pm

Where: Carter Cadillac — 649 Heritage Drive SE, Calgary

Price: $79.53

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 3:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

Experience a slice of Italian Culture at this popular event, and likely a slice of pizza too. Many of Calgary’s favourite Italian restaurants, cafes, markets, and more will be on location.

When: Sunday, September 11 from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community Association — 917 Centre Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

This festival-style tasting event will feature many of Calgary’s best local breweries all afternoon, with plenty of great eats as well. Entry includes 10 beer sample tickets!

When: Sunday, September 11 from 2 to 5 pm

Where: CRAFT Beer Market Southcentre — 100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary

Price: $22.23