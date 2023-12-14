Pizza Maru: Korean restaurant set to open next week

Pizza Maru, an exciting Korean pizza concept, has finally shared its Calgary opening date, and it’s so soon.

The Korean pizza store has been hinting at a December opening, and the good news is there isn’t long to wait now, as Pizza Maru is officially opening its doors in Calgary on December 22.

While pizza is front and centre on the menu, Pizza Maru offers up a ton of dishes from BBQ chicken, fried chicken, pasta and poutines.

Pizza Maru already has outposts in Ontario and BC, and if their menus are anything to go by, it’s going to be a pizza experience like no other in YYC.

First, the dough is made using ingredients such as green tea chlorella, oats, rye, flax, black rice, and more, giving it a unique taste, texture and even a slight green tinge.

The pizzas also come in a huge variety of styles and flavours, with standard pizza shop fare like cheese and pepperoni and some more unique toppings.

The Holy Honey Sweet Potato is a must-try for veggie lovers with sweet potato mousse, diced sweet potato, corn and cheese.

If you can’t choose between pizza and pasta, you’re in luck as Pizza Maru served up a Korean Cream Pasta Pizza with bacon, cream sauce, mushroom and penne.

Deep-dish enthusiasts will want to try the Sea World Chicago, which comes loaded with toppings including a whole lot of cheese, shrimp, crab meat, ham, pineapple, corn, sriracha mayo, honey and even a little sugar powder.

While you’re there, why not grab a side of the meat and cheese spaghetti or the spicy bulgogi poutine?

With its opening just around the corner, we’re excited to see how Pizza Maru compares to some of Calgary’s best pizza spots.

Address: #4120 4 Royal Vista Way NW, Calgary

