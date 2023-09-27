Pizza Maru is an incredibly exciting Korean concept that is opening soon in Calgary.

Specializing in Korean pizza, this place is famous for its green tea pizza dough and chicken dishes.

There are currently four other locations across Canada, with three in Ontario and one in Vancouver. This will be Alberta’s first outpost ever.

Menus can change slightly from location to location, but the signature pizza here is made with corn, pizza sauce, and cheese. There are also specialty pizzas, like the Monster Pepperoni, Holy Honey Sweet Potato, and the Garden Flower topped with cheese, rice paper, pepperoni, ricotta cheese, and cherry tomatoes.

If you need further proof that the pies here are absolutely wild, look no further than the Real Seafood Chicago Pizza here, made with double mozzarella cheese, string cheese, cream cheese, roast onion, mushroom, shrimp, corn, crab meat stick, ham, paprika, kimchi mayonnaise, sweet ranch sauce, honey, almonds, and icing sugar.

Also on offer are fried chicken, interesting pasta dishes, and more.

The team doesn’t have an exact opening date yet, so stay tuned for the exciting reveal.

Pizza Maru

Address: 4 Royal Vista Way NW #4120, Calgary

