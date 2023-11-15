FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

Bonjour Saigon: New Vietnamese-French concept just opened in Calgary

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
Nov 15 2023, 6:54 pm
Bonjour Saigon: New Vietnamese-French concept just opened in Calgary

A new Vietnamese restaurant has just opened in Calgary, and it has a delicious twist.

Bonjour Saigon is a Vietnamese restaurant that takes influence from French cuisine to create a one-of-a-kind menu.

The spot is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with dishes that seamlessly blend Vietnamese and French flavours.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BonjourSaigonYYC (@bonjoursaigonyyc)

For breakfast, you can choose from a huge range of dishes such as Viet steak and eggs, a Viet breakfast Bánh Mì on baguettes with jambon, Viet ham and butter sauce, or even a Bánh Mì hash bowl.

Lunch and dinner bring some equally delicious flavours, including a Vietnamese beef dip, wild mushroom grilled cheese, lettuce wraps, and more.

Calgary has some incredible restaurants serving up Vietnamese dishes such as pho, and we can’t wait to try this new take.

Bonjour Saigon

Address: 3616 52nd Avenue NW #3, Calgary
Phone: 403-732-6072

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop