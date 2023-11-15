Bonjour Saigon: New Vietnamese-French concept just opened in Calgary
A new Vietnamese restaurant has just opened in Calgary, and it has a delicious twist.
Bonjour Saigon is a Vietnamese restaurant that takes influence from French cuisine to create a one-of-a-kind menu.
The spot is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with dishes that seamlessly blend Vietnamese and French flavours.
For breakfast, you can choose from a huge range of dishes such as Viet steak and eggs, a Viet breakfast Bánh Mì on baguettes with jambon, Viet ham and butter sauce, or even a Bánh Mì hash bowl.
Lunch and dinner bring some equally delicious flavours, including a Vietnamese beef dip, wild mushroom grilled cheese, lettuce wraps, and more.
Calgary has some incredible restaurants serving up Vietnamese dishes such as pho, and we can’t wait to try this new take.
Bonjour Saigon
Address: 3616 52nd Avenue NW #3, Calgary
Phone: 403-732-6072