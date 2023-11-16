Sushi Sora, a new sushi spot, has just opened its doors in Calgary.

The new spot opened its doors on 10th Avenue SW in October and aims to celebrate the flavour and freshness associated with exceptional sushi.

The space has an industrial feel with Japanese design to create a welcoming ambiance that’s perfect for grabbing a quick lunch or relaxing over dinner.

As well as a beautifully crafted space, Sushi Sora also has a huge menu of rolls to choose from, including classics like the California Roll and Spicy Tuna Rolls, maki and sashimi.

There are also tons of specials like the Beltline Roll, complete with avocado, crab meat, prawn tempura and yam tempura, or the Mango Tango Roll with avocado and tuna, and topped with salmon, mango, jalapeno and spicy sauce.

Time will tell if it’s one of Calgary’s best sushi spots, but it’s definitely a welcome addition to the city.

Address: 939 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

