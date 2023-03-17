FoodRestaurants & BarsBest of

Best sushi spots in Calgary you need to check out

Hogan Short
Hogan Short
|
Mar 17 2023, 10:00 pm
Best sushi spots in Calgary you need to check out
Big Catch sushi (@breakfastwithjiho/Instagram)

Looking for the best sushi in Calgary?

Even though YYC is landlocked, it still has some great options when it comes to our favourite Japanese export, sushi.

There are several places to enjoy this offering around town. You can get everything from your favourite classics to bullet train sushi.

Here are 12 places to get the best sushi in Calgary.

Zushi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ZUSHI (@zushiyyc)

One of the newest and most exciting sushi restaurants in Calgary, Zushi offers a chef-driven inside of a market.

The menu items are extremely fresh, from the te-maki to the tataki, but we suggest checking out the omakase bar. Be sure to make a reservation because this spot is small, which always feels like an extremely authentic experience.

Address: 12445 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary

Instagram

Ryuko

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dished Calgary (@dishedcalgary)

The room is spotless and sharp, made warm with plenty of plants, smiling faces, and colourful Japanese dishes, many of which are made with imported ingredients.

Address: 13200 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Instagram

Sukiyaki House

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sukiyaki House (@sukiyakihouseyyc)

Sukiyaki House in downtown YYC is a minimalist restaurant with a top-notch sushi bar and many different Japanese entrees like hotpot and tempura.

Address: 207 9th Avenue SW #130, Calgary

Instagram

Sushi Bar Zipang

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robert Travis (@robert_travis) on

This Bridgeland gem is one of our favourites. It offers traditional sushi, sashimi, and other Japanese cuisines. The fish served at Zipang is flown into Calgary from Fukuoka, Japan.

Address: 1010 1st Avenue NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-262-1888

Miku Sushi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Miku Sushi (@miku_sushiyyc)

Some of the unique specialty rolls here include the Mango Melody roll made with tempura shrimp and mango and then topped with salmon, mango, tobiko, and mango sauce. There’s also a Flames roll, which is possibly an ode to the hockey team, made with spicy salmon, cucumber, torched salmon, bonito flakes, mayo, and spicy sauce on top.

Address: 4323 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

Instagram

Point Sushi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Wayne Abat (@wacabat) on

When you head to this spot to dine, expect some seriously Insta-worthy moments courtesy of the bullet train sushi system, a concept that originated in Japan. Guests simply order on a tablet, and their food shoots out on a miniature train minutes later.

Address: 116 2nd Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-290-1118

Facebook | Instagram

Shibuya Izakaya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shibuya Izakaya Calgary (@shibuyaizakayacalgary) on

This spot has been offering Calgarians sushi since 2007. Its name was inspired by Shibuya station in Japan, and it offers quality sushi, sashimi, sake, and more.

Address: 449 16 Avenue NE, Calgary
Phone: 403-277-8823

Instagram

Meshi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meshi-K (@meshiyyc)

Meshi offers a great selection of sushi and Japanese classics that includes sushi, and Meshi-K has also just relaunched for Korean street food.

Address: #105 630 8th Avenue SW, Calgary
Phone: 587-356-4788

Instagram

Big Catch Sushi Bar

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Big Catch Sushi Bar (@bigcatchcalgary) on

This Macleod Trail sushi joint offers both dine-in and takeout options, so it’s a true no-brainer if you’re in the area and craving sushi.

Address: 8835 Macleod Trail SW #130, Calgary
Phone: 403-708-5555

Instagram

Hana Sushi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 花寿し❁ (@hana__sushi) on

This spot was founded by Japanese chef Matsumoto, and it’s been serving YYC since 1998. With a chef with nearly 30 years of experience in a Japanese kitchen, you know this spot has got to be top-notch.

Address: 1807 4th Street SW, Calgary
Phone: 403-229-1499

Address: 1807 4th Street SW, Calgary

Instagram

Sho Sushi Bar & Kitchen

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kenzie (@kenzie.conrad) on

Always a solid spot to head to sushi if you’re in the area. Sho has a selection of all the classics, and then some.

Address: 7212 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary
Phone: 403-252-5199

Nupo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NUPO (@nupoyyc)

Located in Calgary’s East Village, Nupo offers diners an array of plant-forward creations alongside unique items like dry-aged sushi.

Address: 631 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Instagram

With files from Hanna McLean

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hogan ShortHogan Short
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Best of
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.