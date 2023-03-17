Looking for the best sushi in Calgary?

Even though YYC is landlocked, it still has some great options when it comes to our favourite Japanese export, sushi.

There are several places to enjoy this offering around town. You can get everything from your favourite classics to bullet train sushi.

Here are 12 places to get the best sushi in Calgary.

One of the newest and most exciting sushi restaurants in Calgary, Zushi offers a chef-driven inside of a market.

The menu items are extremely fresh, from the te-maki to the tataki, but we suggest checking out the omakase bar. Be sure to make a reservation because this spot is small, which always feels like an extremely authentic experience.

Address: 12445 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary

The room is spotless and sharp, made warm with plenty of plants, smiling faces, and colourful Japanese dishes, many of which are made with imported ingredients.

Address: 13200 Macleod Trail, Calgary

Sukiyaki House in downtown YYC is a minimalist restaurant with a top-notch sushi bar and many different Japanese entrees like hotpot and tempura.

Address: 207 9th Avenue SW #130, Calgary

This Bridgeland gem is one of our favourites. It offers traditional sushi, sashimi, and other Japanese cuisines. The fish served at Zipang is flown into Calgary from Fukuoka, Japan.

Address: 1010 1st Avenue NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-262-1888

Some of the unique specialty rolls here include the Mango Melody roll made with tempura shrimp and mango and then topped with salmon, mango, tobiko, and mango sauce. There’s also a Flames roll, which is possibly an ode to the hockey team, made with spicy salmon, cucumber, torched salmon, bonito flakes, mayo, and spicy sauce on top.

Address: 4323 Macleod Trail SW, Calgary

When you head to this spot to dine, expect some seriously Insta-worthy moments courtesy of the bullet train sushi system, a concept that originated in Japan. Guests simply order on a tablet, and their food shoots out on a miniature train minutes later.

Address: 116 2nd Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 403-290-1118

This spot has been offering Calgarians sushi since 2007. Its name was inspired by Shibuya station in Japan, and it offers quality sushi, sashimi, sake, and more.

Address: 449 16 Avenue NE, Calgary

Phone: 403-277-8823

Meshi offers a great selection of sushi and Japanese classics that includes sushi, and Meshi-K has also just relaunched for Korean street food.

Address: #105 630 8th Avenue SW, Calgary

Phone: 587-356-4788